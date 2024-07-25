No one embodies the word “iconic” quite like Rihanna. Since her debut album in 2005, Rihanna has become synonymous with her ever-evolving style, adhering to her own rulebook and emerging as the trendsetter we know today. The Barbadian singer and beauty brand founder has experimented with every cut, style, and color imaginable, from waist-length blonde strands to embracing her natural curls. Frankly, there isn't a hairstyle Rihanna doesn't completely own, and 2024 has already proven to be a year of record-breaking looks for her. The megastar has introduced several drastically different styles, each providing us with unforgettable hair moments destined for pop culture history. In a cheeky new Instagram reel, Rihanna’s mullet is the star as she’s seen strutting through the streets of New York, flaunting her coolest hairstyle yet.

This unexpected cut reimagines the polarizing ‘80s style with a modern twist, merging the mullet with an undercut and choppy side-swept bangs. Rihanna has kept the honey blonde shade she’s had all year, but now her strands are sheared just below her collarbone, grazing the top of her shoulders. With added volume and texture, the combination is pure rockstar perfection.

The video itself is delightfully playful as the Fenty Hair founder skips down the sidewalk in the latest iteration of her Fenty X Puma Creeper Phatty sneakers, briefly revealing her lacy black Savage X Fenty bralette and matching thong. In her caption, she quipped, “Since I clearly won’t be achieving my six-pack until next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties! 🤷🏿‍♀️.” Her entire ensemble, contrasting with her new feathery mullet, channels an “edgy schoolgirl” vibe that’s quintessentially Rihanna. Naturally, she opted for high-end versions of the school uniform-inspired pieces, including a cornflower-blue collared button-down from Ambush and a Miu Miu pleated skirt in a light brown checkered print. To complete the look, the Grammy winner added a Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy bag and ‘70s-inspired sunglasses.

Lewis Whyld - PA Images/Getty Images

This isn’t Rihanna’s first foray into the mullet — she’s visited this controversial haircut on and off for nearly a decade. The first debuted the cut in 2013 during New York Fashion Week, instantly making headlines. Paired with bright blue lipstick, Rihanna’s daring look proved once again that she can effortlessly wear any style with confidence.