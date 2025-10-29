It’s been a busy week in Los Angeles (we’re just coming off the heels of Vogue World 2025), but that didn’t stop Swarovski from hosting a major star-studded event to celebrate the opening of their latest Masters of Light — Hollywood exhibition. Last night, October 28 — stars descended on Sunset Boulevard to commemorate 130 years of the Austrian crystal maker.

The traveling exhibition has previously made stops in Shanghai, Seoul, Vienna, Milan, and now, for the first time ever, it will be available to a new, American audience until November 3. The location of this particular exhibition was an intentional choice by the jewelry brand. According to Giovanna Engelbert in a press release, “Since I joined as Global Creative Director in 2020, my goal has been to spotlight this link between Swarovski and pop culture, fashion, stage, and screen. It has been a dream working on this US premiere in the heart of Hollywood.”

So it was no surprise, then, that some of the biggest Hollywood celebs turned out in head-turning red carpet looks to see what was inside. The exhibition displays crystal-embellished looks from legendary films and stages throughout time, for instance Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress (yes, the one that Kim Kardashian wore to the 2022 Met Gala). It also features costumes worn by icons like Beyoncé, Madonna, Tina Turner, and Lady Gaga. Oh, and even Nicole Kidman’s Moulin Rouge corset that Kendall Jenner wore on the Vogue World catwalk (just two days prior).

(+) Courtesy of Swarovski (+) Courtesy of Swarovski INFO 1/2

Ahead, check out the best celebrity fashion moments from the starry night.

Amelia Gray

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Amelia Gray is making waves because of her completely see-through spaghetti strap number. The model wore a pair of black underwear underneath the square-neck dress and wasn’t afraid to completely go for it. It probably helped that she was able to share the night with her mom, Lisa Rinna.

Emily Ratajkowski

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski kept things classy and sleek in a black tailored blazer dress with a dramatic slit. Her plunging neckline made way for a bold crystal statement necklace.

Laura Harrier

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

We can always count on Laura Harrier to show up and shine. The actor, who also just walked in Vogue World, wore a silver jewel-embellished mini dress with metallic strappy sandals. She completed the look with a beautiful pearl necklace and matching earrings.

Elizabeth Olsen

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen arrived wearing a sophisticated black jumpsuit adorned in a crystal cap sleeve. It was the epitome of refined elegance.

Venus Williams

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Tennis star Venus Williams stunned in a two-piece pant suit with a white accent as she posed for the cameras. The athlete layered in crystal necklaces and earrings as a nod to the theme.

Adut Akech

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Supermodel Adut Akech decided on a minimalist black shift dress for the night’s celebration. That way, her caramel crystal necklace and earrings combo could hold down the spotlight.

Rachel Zoe

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Rachel Zoe stayed true to her personal style in a bohemian ruffled black gown, while still incorporating subtle embellishments to stay on theme.

Alex Consani

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

2024 Model of the Year, Alex Consani looked absolutely effortless in a mint-green silk gown. She didn’t hold back when it came to her jewelry, either. The rising star accessorized with a crystal choker, bracelets, rings, earrings, and even an anklet.

Cher

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

The biggest surprise of the night? Academy-award winning actor and Grammy-winner Cher gracing us with an edgy appearance. The icon wore a fur coat with a lace top underneath and black trousers with a crystal chain. She proved that style really has no age.

Anok Yai

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Supermodel Anok Yai dazzled in a breathtaking two-piece silver mini skirt set — a big transformation from her Edward Scissorhands runway tribute just two nights before.