Back in May 2020, fashion icon Giovanna Engelbert was tapped as the creative director for Swarovski, a position which was a first for the brand. Now on Feb. 15, the new Swarovski collection under the vision of Engelbert has been officially unveiled. As part of what the brand calls Wonderlab — a space for imagination and according to a statement, "where science and magic meet" — Swarovski released Collection One, which showcases rings, necklaces, and bracelets in a dazzling array of hues such as green, purple, yellow, and red. The designs are reflective of Engelbert's personal bold street style and the vibrant direction Swarovski wants to head towards in 2021 and beyond.

"I wanted to explore the fundamental geometry of crystal and its potential as a material," says Engelbert in a statement. "Looking at Daniel Swarovski's first drawings was an absolute inspiration, discovering the magic of his early inventions and understanding the power of his dream to create something the world had never seen. As I set out on my own creative journey, I respect how transformative jewelry can be and wanted to create pieces and a vision of style that women and men could embrace and feel like their bold unique selves in."

You can find showstopper pieces in the collection like the sky blue Lucent ring and Chroma earrings, which features four different colored stones. For those seeking everyday signature pieces that are reminiscent of the Swarovski you knew, there are plenty of clear creations available — albeit with an even grander design. Swarovski tapped model Adwoa Aboah as one of the faces to present Collection One and it will officially be available for online pre-orders come Feb. 21. Until then, peruse through some of the pieces from the collection, ahead, and take note of your favorites. Be sure to bookmark this post, too, as it will be updated with shopping options when the date arrives. These crystal accessories are just the pieces you'll need to dress up your outfit for Zoom calls.

