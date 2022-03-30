Kristen Bell Found A Realistic (& Reusable) Alternative For Spring Floral Displays

One of the best parts about spring is the chance to celebrate nature and bring it into your home. Whether you’re a floral enthusiast or not, there’s something special about commemorating the advent of warm weather and the world coming alive with an array of colorful flowers. The sad fact is, though, that no matter how well you care for them, those cheerful stems will inevitably die, forcing you to spend money on yet another bouquet or abandon flowers altogether. But before you get caught up in that depressing thought, you may want to direct yourself to the Instagram of one celebrity who’s found a genius solution to this conundrum. That star is Kristen Bell, whose mantel currently features a spring floral display that will actually last you forever.

How? That’s thanks to the singer, songwriter, and artist named Sister, who created the intricate garland for the star’s home. But not out of real flowers; rather, Sister handmade each bloom out of Italian crepe, stringing them carefully together to create one long installation to adorn Bell’s stone fireplace. Paired with small bunny figurines and oversized plastic eggs, it made for the perfect reusable Easter display. Bell herself clearly agrees, and signaled her pleasure succinctly: by adding the song “Happy” by Pharrell Williams to the background.

Of course, there are other methods of decorating with florals in spring and beyond that will last longer than a few days. Dried plants have been popular as of late, and faux flowers are always an option. But the reason Sister’s versions are so appealing is because they look so real; the crepe paper with which they’re made give them both a texture and a vibrance that other options often fail to provide.

Fortunately, you don’t have to be a celebrity to buy them, either. The artist now sells the paper flowers as merch (presumably to coincide with her new song, “In Bloom”), where they run from $30 to $85 per stem. And while those prices are slightly steep, consider that they are a work of art — and that, unlike real flowers, you probably won’t have to buy them again. Stock up before they sell out, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.