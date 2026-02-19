The 2026 Winter Olympics are underway in Milan, with athletes from over 200 countries sledding, skiing, and spinning on the global stage. And while the participants pursue their gold-plated dreams, high-profile spectators are rooting them on from the sidelines. Among the most celebrated of these spectators is Simone Biles. The most decorated American woman gymnast of all time is currently in Italy, cheering for Team USA — and she’s doing so with the perfect winter-white manicure.

The seven-time gold medalist and her husband, football player Jonathan Owens, have been spotted waving the stars and stripes for figure skating and ice hockey events, taking in the competitions and sneaking in the occasional couples selfie. All the while, Biles has been wearing the most sophisticated take on a themed manicure: Long, almond-shaped nails coated in milky-white polish with the very slightest touch of pink. If there’s a more fitting manicure for an event filled with snowy slopes and icy rinks, we have yet to see it.

Along with the long white mani, Biles’ beauty for the event has included long, French-curled knotless box braids. The pretty protective style is a bit of a departure for the superstar athlete — who, over the last few years, has gravitated toward bouncy blowouts and bobs full of body — but braids have long been part of her hair repertoire. Indeed, she wore several of such styles in 2021 and 2022.

While Biles is no stranger to solid-white sets and French manis, her Winter Olympics nails do break a bit of a colorful streak. In recent months, she’s sported solid red, matte blue, and even polka dot polishes for a recent Athleta collab.