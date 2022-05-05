Simone Biles’ most prominent accolades involve her achievements as an Olympic gymnast, but she’s also become quite the style icon. Whether she’s enjoying time at the beach, gracing a magazine cover, or hanging out with her fiance, Jonathan Owens, the athlete is constantly sharing her adventures — and her stunning looks — on Instagram. Lately, she’s been loving curly braids (aka bohemian box braids), an effortless style that’s so fitting for the summer season ahead.

For her recent trip to New York, Biles debuted a green, crocodile print dress and matching shimmery green eyeshadow courtesy of makeup artist Ashley Stewart, who frequently works with the star. “Just a lil glam for NY,” Biles wrote in the caption of an Instagram post sharing the gorgeous look. Her hair is styled in long bohemian box braids, a protective hairstyle that features braids with the curly ends , giving the traditional box braid style a more undone, effortless vibe. Her braids also include a blonde ombre for the ultimate beachy vibe.

This summery look is just one of many bohemian box braid styles Biles has been loving lately. Earlier this year, the gymnast wore waist-length box braids with some of the strands completely blonde from root to tip. She also wore the style quite a bit in 2021, at one point trying her hand at shorter braids that fell closer to her shoulders.

It seems like bohemian box braids just might just be Biles’ new signature style, and there’s really no better time to embrace the summer-appropriate look. Lots of other celebrities are getting in on the trend, too — Gabrielle Union recently rocked a dramatic half-up, half-down box braid style, and Kerry Washington’s box braids and bangs moment was *so* stunning and regal.

If these stars’ recent looks are any indication, box braids are an endlessly versatile option. They can even work for any hair length — short braided looks are just as chic (and even more effortless) for the summer season ahead.