You’re probably aware that the pearly nail trend has all but taken over Instagram and TikTok, thanks to Hailey Bieber. It’s easy to see why the look has become so sought-after, especially in the summertime; it’s a modern twist on a classic nude manicure with just a hint of sparkle. While it makes perfect sense for a no-fuss vacation manicure, Kendall Jenner has decided to take an alternate path with her fresh set of abstract nails.

The model is currently enjoying a tropical getaway and has been sharing snaps of her adventures such as hiking, swimming, boating, and of course, enjoying plenty of her very own 818 tequila. On her Instagram story, she also gave followers an up-close peek at her latest manicure courtesy of Zola Ganzorigt, the very same nail artist responsible for Bieber’s viral pearlescent nails. For Jenner, however, Ganzorigt mixed things up by creating a short, square manicure with abstract designs using cream, red, and black polish. Her ring finger has a flame-like design while the others have mismatched dots.

It might not seem like this kind of manicure could go with much, but it certainly complements the black bikini that Jenner wore in her Instagram story.

If anything, Jenner’s manicure proves that the nail art craze is still very much on, though solid-colored manicures have not been all forgotten. Back in January, Megan Fox kicked off the summer early with a sunny orange manicure, which was quite daring considering the season. Nevertheless, the neon trend has continued since, with stars like Cardi B and Selena Gomez enjoying bright-solid-colored nails. Chrome manicures have become another major nail trend, frequently seen on celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Zendaya, and Demi Lovato.

As Jenner has exemplified, you don’t have to stick with traditionally “summery” shades like neons or pastels — black and red are perfectly chic, too.