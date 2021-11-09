Megan Thee Stallion’s Updo Feels Like ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’ With A Hot Girl Twist

Megan Thee Stallion is a star of many talents: sharp lyricism, unparalleled showmanship, a knack for coining generation-defining phrases, and a seriously impressive ability to work increasingly elaborate updos. On November 8, Megan got to celebrate all four at once as she accepted the Glamour Woman Of The Year Award in a black cut-out gown and a sky-high, ultra-sophisticated bun to match. But the full, sculpted updo was only part of the glamourous look. Megan Thee Stallion’s side-swept bangs might just be ushering in an entirely new era of so-called “side bangs”, a staple of the mid-aughts that largely fell out of favor with Millennials and Gen Z to make room for fringes like curtain bangs. If there were ever a case for bringing the brow-skimming style back, Megan’s look would be Exhibit A.

Megan’s history of favoring classic glam makeup and hair aesthetics for high-profile events is well-documented. Most notably, her prom-like bun at the 2021 Grammys — featuring a modern center-part and two cascading tendrils — kicked off a wave of copycat styles seen through the year’s entire award season. The Woman Of The Year Award ceremony and celebration saw Megan in a return to form: a tall, rounded bun that only adds to her statuesque figure with glossy lips, warm cheeks, and an Old Hollywood-style cat-eye.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Considering she’s always been a fan of vintage aesthetics, especially old-school pin-up girls and glamour models, it’s no surprise that she would opt for such a perennially chic style for her big night. While the star has yet to offer up any details, it’s a solid guess that this look is the collective work of hairstylist Kellon Deryck and makeup artist Priscilla Ono. These days, the pair is Megan’s go-to for everything from photoshoots and video filming to red carpet appearances and award shows — Deryck and Ono even worked on Glamour’s Woman Of The Year magazine issue starring Thee Stallion herself.

But while the Woman Of The Year Award was the evening’s biggest honor, it’s still far from the best thing Megan took home that night. In the same Instagram carousel showing off her immaculate look for the event, the rapper also shared photos of her new puppy, a French Bulldog named Oneita — a perfect numerical name match for her eldest pup-son, Foe Thee Frenchie.

The shot of her adorable new dog also gives fans a better glimpse at the back of her bun, revealing it to be a glossy French twist reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn’s in Breakfast At Tiffany’s, albeit a more modern version — think Audrey Thee Hepburn, if you will. If looks like these are how Megan chooses to end her 2021, there’s no telling what she has in store for next year. The one thing for certain? She’ll never disappoint.