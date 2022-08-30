When it comes to tennis ensembles, Serena Williams is a sartorial force to be reckoned with. Take Williams’ outfit at the U.S. Open this year, which she had a hand in designing. The 23-time Grand Slam champion and Nike created a figure skating-inspired outfit with clever nods to her career accolades. The tennis dress was comprised of a six-layer skirt and bodice with hundreds of encrusted diamonds. Each tier on her skirt represented the athlete’s prior singles titles at Flushing Meadows (in Queens, New York City) while the sparkly crystals on her black dress referenced the night sky at the tournament.

To complete the look, Nike provided Williams with a crystal-bedazzled jacket and tote that she could wear while entering the court. She also had a removable train to her outfit, which she took off right before her match with Montenegro’s Danka Kovinić. Lastly, for shoes, the star slipped into a pair of special-edition NikeCourt Flare 2 sneakers. Her custom footwear was adorned with a diamond-encrusted Swoosh and solid gold deubrés that spelled out “queen” on one foot and “mama” on the other. (Fun fact: The deubrés were created in collaboration with Serena Williams Jewelry, the tennis pro’s own accessories brand.)

Meanwhile, Williams’ daughter Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian Jr. attended the game with her father Alexis Ohanian. She cheered Williams on from the bleachers while wearing a kid-size version of her mother’s tennis outfit. (The mother and daughter duo love a matchy-matchy fashion moment.) Olympia’s hairstyle, too, was a tribute to the milestone moment for her mom: She wore white beads at the bottom of her braids — the exact hairstyle Williams rocked when she won her very first U.S. Open in 1999.

Williams pulled out all the stops at the 2022 U.S. Open for her fashion and her game (she defeated Kovinić 6-3, 6-3) for good reason. The tournament came shortly after her September Vogue cover and essay, where she announced that she was moving on from professional tennis. In the lengthy piece, she stated that she wanted to spend more time with her family and invest in other areas of her life, including her businesses. Given this news, last night’s match was a bittersweet celebration, as this tournament may very well be her last.

However, fans will get to see Williams play at least one more time on Wednesday, Aug. 31, where she will face Anett Kontaveit — an Estonian tennis player who has been ranked as high as world No. 2 by the Women's Tennis Association. Tune into the match to watch Williams’ athleticism and, of course, to keep an eye on her on-court fashion.