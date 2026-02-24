For many regions in the U.S., winter 2026 has been nothing short of brutal. Freezing temps, buckets of snow, the grayest of gray days; it’s been a lot. Though the weather has been more temperate in always-sunny Los Angeles, Selena Gomez seems just as eager as the rest of us to usher in spring — hence her latest manicure, a jucy, glossy set in the prettiest blush-pink hue.

Created by Gomez’s longtime nail artist Tom Bachik, the long, oval-shaped set is (as always) impeccably manicured. The standout attribute, however, has to be the color: A slightly milky, somewhat translucent (but still vibrant) shade of pink, with a mega-watt glossy finish.

The slightly sheer color is very of-the-moment. Manicurist — and, with Bachik, co-owner of Star Touch Agency — Julie Kandalec told TZR earlier this month that “sheer layers of jelly colors” will be big in the coming season, and manicurist Kiko Kitano said that “tonal translucent designs are gaining attention for their refined, minimalist aesthetic.”

Gomez’s pretty, soft mani is the latest in a nail hot streak: At the Golden Globe Awards in January, the Rare Beauty founder wore super trendy short black nails, and she celebrated Galentine’s Day in a “plumlicious” polish. In between, she donned square “dusty rose” tips to celebrate the brand’s launch in Ulta.

For anyone equally eager to manifest warm weather on their fingertips, take note — per Bachik’s Instagram caption, he used the shade ‘BS-104’ from his “new @shoptombachik series launching March 16” to craft the look.