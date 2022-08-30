If you’re ever running short on nail ideas, all you have to do is look to Selena Gomez, or rather, her longtime nail artist Tom Bachik. Over the past few weeks, the dynamic duo has been churning out new nail looks like it’s nobody’s business, supplying fans with an endless (and very welcome) parade of inspiration photos. It seems almost impossible to keep up, and because of the quick turnaround, sometimes feels like certain manicures didn’t get enough love — Selena Gomez’s rose gold glitter nails that she wore for her birthday, for example.

For her 30th birthday bash at the end of July, the Rare Beauty founder went all out with a beige-pink custom Versace gown, her hair (courtesy of Marissa Marino) pulled back into a sleek, flipped-out ponytail, and gorgeous vintage-inspired makeup created by Hung Vanngo. For such a regal ensemble (and milestone moment), one might think the star would opt for an extra-long, glamorous nail look, but Gomez went a different route with a simple — yet glimmering — manicure.

“Pink Birthday Sparkle Nails for @selenagomez 💖,” Bachik captioned his Instagram post sharing the final look. Gomez ended up forgoing extensions and wearing her natural nails in a short, rounded shape with a stunning rose gold glitter shade as her all-over color, which perfectly matched her gown.

Just a few days after her party-ready manicure, Gomez switched things up, opting for a summery shade of lavender. In a TikTok she posted with her best friend, actor Francia Raisa, Gomez was seen wearing a brand new nail set of coffin-shaped nails in a gorgeous shade of light purple which Bachik then shared a closer of on Instagram.

Gomez is holding firmly on to bright summer colors with her latest set. Her new mani is a bold shade of turquoise in a short slightly round shape. Bachik shared the new mani two days ago on Instagram with a video of Gomez vibing to her new feature on Nigerian artist Rema’s song ‘Calm Down’. Her hair, which is certainly worth noting as well, is styled in loose curls, combed back in the front, and seemingly held back with a thin headband. The whole look including the nails has a Y2K tinge to it — which isn’t at all surprising as Gomez loves to channel beauty looks from past eras.

There’s no telling what’s next on Gomez’s train of manicures so stay tuned on Instagram for her next set.