Even before founding her cosmetics line Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez was paving her way as a beauty icon. Her affinity for sultry cat eyes and glowing skin have become staples of her looks, especially when she’s walking the red carpet. At this week’s season two premiere of her Hulu series Only Murders In The Building, Gomez’s silver eyeshadow sparkled nearly as much as her sequin dress. While her signature winged liner was absent from the look, the pop of metallic shimmer certainly made an impact — further proving that sometimes, a little glitter is all you need to take your makeup to the next level.

On Instagram, Gomez’s makeup artist Melissa Murdick shared a breakdown of the silver moment, which perfectly matched her sequin cutout dress. Not only was it a seriously glamorous look, but it also previewed two new Rare Beauty lip products that are dropping on July 7 — the Kind Words Matte Lip Liner and Kind Words Lipstick.

First, Murdick prepped the star’s skin with the Rare Beauty Pore Diffusing Primer, adding it only on her t-zone. She then applied Rare Beauty Liquid Luminizer in Mesmerize across the cheeks and temples as a glowy base before applying the Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation and Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer. For brows, Murdick used the Rare Beauty Brow Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo in the shade Blonde, as the makeup artist recommends going a shade lighter than the natural brow hairs to create a softer look.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The exact silver eyeshadow Murdick used is unfortunately unknown — in her IG caption, she describes it as “a random shimmery charcoal eyeshadow you recently rediscovered in your makeup kit” — but any metallic shadow will do. She applied this across Gomez’s lids and blended out using the shade Undeniable from the Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette.

For extra definition, Murdick applied a thin line of the Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner along the lash line followed by two coats of the Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara. She then created a glowy cheek by mixing the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope and the Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Mesmerize sweeping it across Gomez’s cheeks before finishing the complexion with a dusting of the Rare Beauty Always An Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder on the t-zone.

Gomez’s nude lip was created using the new Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in Talented and the Rare Beauty Kind Words Lipstick in Worth, finishing off with a bit of Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm in Nearly Neutral on the center of her lips.

Below, check out the lineup of Rare Beauty products Murdick used to create Selena Gomez’s latest red carpet glam — plus, a gorgeously glittery silver eyeshadow option that’s just $9.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.