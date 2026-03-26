When it comes to manicures, there seem to be two kinds of celebrities: Those who pile on the builder gel and chrome accents for artsy sets that are usually long and always intricate, and those who keep things super, super simple and pared back. Selena Gomez isn’t just firmly in the latter camp: she might be its most exemplary member. Collaborating closely with superstar celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, Gomez is never without flawlessly groomed fingertips drenched in one sophisticated color. (Or, if she’s feeling adventurous, a French tip.) And her most recent mani — a “petal pink nude” — is the perfect spring variation of her signature style.

Bachick posted a pic of the long, glossy, and somewhat sheer nails to his Instagram grid. The fresh-looking set has a shape situated somewhere between oval and almond, a decidedly slimmer silhouette than the firmly oval “juicy” pink manicure Bachick created for the Rare Beauty founder back in February.

On his IG stories, the manicurist shared all the products he used to create the squeaky-clean look: Tom Bachick Neuds Foundation Series Gel Polish in shade FS-106 (described as a “soft, sheer petal pink with translucent coverage”), Tweezerman grooming tools, and Chanel’s La Crème Main and L’Huil Jasmin.

Gomez’s move toward a more almond shape is perfectly aligned with this season’s manicure trends. As celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards told TZR, “You can’t go wrong with almond-shaped nails: They elongate the fingers and are flattering and wearable.”