Beauty Editors Swear This $19 Brightening Moisturizer Will Give You Juicy, Glowing Skin

Products to save your skin (& wallet) this winter.

By Natasha Marsh
As a beauty editor, hundreds of products at various sizes and prices come across my desk every week for testing. There are reformulated hero products with new ingredients, lipsticks in every hue you can imagine, and so much more. It’s one of the best parts of the job.

In the skin care world, however, there is a common myth that the more you spend on your beauty routine, the better your results. Not to say that an $850 skin care serum doesn’t work (it really does, you should try it!), but you absolutely don’t have to spend your entire paycheck to get glowy, healthy skin. In fact, you can purchase amazing drugstore skin care products with high-end results, at an affordable price.

Beauty editors love drugstore beauty products, but it can be challenging sorting out what products are actually worth incorporating into your routine and which are better left behind. So to help uncover the best skin care products at an affordable price, TZR tapped ten beauty editors from leading publications for their go-to recommendations. Whether it’s Cetaphil’s tried-and-true moisturizing cleanser, Avène spot cream that outweighs all the high-end competition, or Neutrogena’s ultra-hydrating sheet mask, the list is full of budget-friendly and highly-effective options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Neutrogena
Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask
$2.79
“This is my go-to mask whenever I have a big event or just want to look super glowy. The gel material feels so luxurious and cooling, and it's drenched with hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin and immediately help plump out the fine lines around my eyes and mouth (when my skin is super dry, I can see a difference as soon as I peel this off). It's the type of product that gives you that super fresh, wet-skin look that makes it look like you just did a deep-cleanse in the shower. I swear by it — and make sure you scoop out all of that extra serum at the bottom of the sleeve for your neck and décolletage.” — Holly Rhue, Byrdie senior editor
Sweet Chef
Superfood + Vitamins Moisturizer
$19
“Juicy, glowy skin isn’t a lofty goal, but it does require persistence. I have a rotation of serums and potions that I apply every night and it’s capped with this creamy moisturizer. The thick formula soothes dry skin and works to up radiance over time; and after the first two weeks of consistent use, my skin was noticeably healthier-looking. Cosmetic chemist Ginger King attributes the radiance-boosting action to the cocktail of niacinamide, ginger extract, beetroot, and ascorbic acid, and explains that you should expect to see your skin glowing after 10 to 28 days of regular use. It contains a great host of superfood ingredients for additional moisturizing, protecting, clarifying and energizing properties.” — Jesa Calaor, Byrdie editor