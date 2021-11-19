Beauty Editors Swear This $19 Brightening Moisturizer Will Give You Juicy, Glowing Skin

As a beauty editor, hundreds of products at various sizes and prices come across my desk every week for testing. There are reformulated hero products with new ingredients, lipsticks in every hue you can imagine, and so much more. It’s one of the best parts of the job.

In the skin care world, however, there is a common myth that the more you spend on your beauty routine, the better your results. Not to say that an $850 skin care serum doesn’t work (it really does, you should try it!), but you absolutely don’t have to spend your entire paycheck to get glowy, healthy skin. In fact, you can purchase amazing drugstore skin care products with high-end results, at an affordable price.

Beauty editors love drugstore beauty products, but it can be challenging sorting out what products are actually worth incorporating into your routine and which are better left behind. So to help uncover the best skin care products at an affordable price, TZR tapped ten beauty editors from leading publications for their go-to recommendations. Whether it’s Cetaphil’s tried-and-true moisturizing cleanser, Avène spot cream that outweighs all the high-end competition, or Neutrogena’s ultra-hydrating sheet mask, the list is full of budget-friendly and highly-effective options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.