With Ralph Lauren as one of the leading sponsors, it’s no surprise that the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration is a fashion-forward fête. The New York-based label first supported the event in 2019, and every autumn since then, the style set has donned their Ralph Lauren best in honor of “the women who influence Hollywood today,” according to the esteemed magazine. And this year, the soirée maintained its star-studded reputation. On November 19, the year’s buzziest stars, including Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña (to name a few) brought their sartorial A-game to the ELLE red carpet — most of whom styled Ralph Lauren, of course.

The step-and-repeats started strong inside the Four Seasons Hotel in L.A. thanks to Moore. The first cover star of ELLE’s Women in Hollywood issue made her grand entrance in a turtleneck sequin-embellished dress courtesy of Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2024. Shortly after Moore arrived, Eva Longoria followed suit in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren — with a one-shoulder nude maxi dress at the helm. Then, there was Gomez. She proved the versatility of an all-black suit set in a sparkly version from — you guessed it — Ralph Lauren.

As with any red carpet, a few fashion muses broke up the Ralph Lauren streak, starting with Saldaña in denim Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2025, which debuted just two months ago. Saoirse Ronan also skipped the encouraged dress code and instead opted for a pleated khaki-colored dress from The Row Resort 2025. The Room Next Door co-stars, Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton coordinated in colorful jewel tones — Swinton chose a violet skirt set from Chanel F/W ‘24, while Moore turned heads in a crimson floor-length look.

And that’s not all. Ahead, a complete rundown of the celebrities at the latest ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration.

Demi Moore

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

The Women in Hollywood honoree shimmered in a Ralph Lauren F/W ‘24 maxi dress adorned with rectangular sequins in a cascading ombré motif.

Eva Longoria

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Dressed in a one-shoulder Ralph Lauren gown, Longoria immediately secured her spot on multiple best-dressed lists.

Zoe Saldaña

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Another Women in Hollywood honoree, Saldaña proved her sartorial prowess in a corseted denim ankle-length dress from Schiaparelli S/S ‘25. She elevated the zip-up halter-neck design with metallic pumps and statement gold earrings.

Selena Gomez

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

Always on board for a sleek noir number, the multi-hyphenate looked timeless in a sequined suit set from Ralph Lauren.

Saoirse Ronan

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

In collaboration with her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, Ronan got her hands on this strapless pleated maxi from The Row Resort 2025.

Tilda Swinton

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Swinton brought some color to the ELLE red carpet in a violet tweed skirt set seen on the Chanel F/W ‘24 runway. She matched her metallic silver pumps to her jacket’s buttons.

Julianne Moore

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Swinton’s The Room Next Door co-star, Moore also went a vibrant route in a red long-sleeve gown, complete with subtle ruching at the waist.

Danielle Deadwyler

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The Till star attended two affairs on Tuesday evening — the ELLE event and later, Netflix’s The Piano Lesson premiere. For ELLE, Deadwyler stole the show in a rhinestone-lined maxi dress from Prada.

Mikey Madison

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The burgeoning celebrity proved she’s one-to-watch on the fashion front in an ivory organza gown from Ralph Lauren.

Selma Blair

Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images

One of the only attendees to opt for a midi-length design, Blair gave off major Old Hollywood energy in an off-the-shoulder white dress.

Victoria Justice

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

The Victorious alum’s little black dress had a subtle sultry flair: a semi-sheer overlay that flowed behind her as she walked.