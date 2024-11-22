Don’t let Selena Gomez’s gorgeous girl-next-door image fool you — she’s actually been known to get quite experimental when it comes to her style. And considering the fact that she founded her own beauty brand, it makes sense that she would get the urge to try out some pretty bold makeup looks every now and again. So while you’ll often catch the Emilia Pérez star gracing the red carpet in some variation of classic glam — think soft smoky eyes with nude lips — don’t be surprised when you see her stepping out of the box with neon pink eyeshadow, lacquered lids, or vampy lipstick. Still, when Gomez was shot for the latest issue of Perfect Magazine in bright blue eye makeup, the look instantly became one of her boldest to date.

The Only Murders in the Building actor shared the news of her latest cover shoot to Instagram on Nov. 22nd and because many of the images, shot by Morgan Maher under the creative direction of Farrow, feature barely-there makeup looks, the electric blue cat eye is a total standout. Hung Vanngo, a trusted member of Gomez’s glam team, was the mastermind behind the fashion-forward makeup and his ‘80s-inspired eye totally transformed the Rare Beauty founder.

Vanngo paired the super saturated eye with equally vivid red-orange lips and a light wash of pink on Gomez’s cheeks to create glam rock look that’s definitely out of the “Love On” singer’s comfort zone — but it made for a totally refreshing change of pace. Love the look of the bright blue but want to make it look less editorial and more appropriate for every day? Try Billie Eilish’s neatly rimmed liner instead. Or simply skip the bold lip for something a little more neutral and let the eyes be the sole statement.

For those who dare to mimic the Wizards Beyond Wavery Place star’s exact eye look (to a disco-themed New Year’s Eve event, perhaps?), start with a cobalt cream or liquid eye pigment and create an exaggerated almond shape, following the curve and angle of your natural eye shape from the lash line to just above the crease. Then lock it in by buffing on a similar powder-based shade to create a diffused edge. Finish it off with a few coats of black mascara, add your preferred lip shade, and you’re ready to create your own buzzworthy beauty moment.