Jennifer Lopez never does anything halfway — her larger-than-life legacy and singular style moments prove that easily. What’s so impressive after all these years, though, is just how above-and-beyond she manages to take things, even three decades into her career. J.Lo’s new Netflix documentary, Halftime, sums it up well. The film depicts Lopez’s meteoric rise with an emphasis on the round-the-clock preparation necessary for her 2020 Super Bowl performance and, in the process, shows what a workhorse the superstar really is.

To celebrate the retrospective documentary, Lopez turned up on the red carpet in show-stopping form. J.Lo’s coffin, white-tip nails from earlier that day were transformed into a delicate black-and-nude design that matched her sexy, sheer-paneled Tom Ford dress. You read that correctly — Lopez had an entirely different nail design just prior to the documentary premiere at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival. While both nail sets are the work of celebrity-favorite (and J.Lo’s go-to) manicurist, Tom Bachik, the designs are day-and-night different yet equally worth recreating.

The first look was a sweet and summery French manicure hybrid — called a ‘French Twist’, according to Bachik — featuring pops of dainty white 3D flowers and a matte finish “for drama,” he explained in an Instagram post detailing the look. The abstractly-placed white tips and regal coffin shape (made from Mia Secret gel nail extensions) keep the entire manicure sophisticatedly elevated. But by the Tribeca Film Festival’s opening night screening in Washington Heights, Lopez was sporting an entirely different mani.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Where the French Twist manicure was summery and sweet, Lopez’s black-accented nails on the red carpet are unadulterated glamour and edge. Ditching the squared-off coffin nails for a more natural (and much pointer) almond-shaped manicure, they’re primarily nude with delicate black detailing to fit in with the rest of her daring evening look.

To further complement that jaw-dropping dress, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton pulled Lopez’s hair back into an ultra-voluminous ponytail accented by a delicate swirl of gelled baby hair against her forehead. On the makeup front, things were equally sultry. Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips used a slew of Pat McGrath Labs products to give Lopez a khaki-gold smoky shadow moment that teased out the honey tones in her brown eyes. The hair and makeup seemed like a real summation of J.Lo’s beauty philosophy over the years: classic glamour meets of-the-moment trends, with plenty of nods to her upbringing.

The best part? Not 12 hours later, Lopez’s manicure changed once again — the celebrity nail hattrick. This time, she opted for a pared-down beige-nude paired with a curled-under blowout for a warm, ‘70s feel — Chris Appleton described the look at “J.Lo 2.0”, and he’s probably right. Jennifer Lopez is just getting started.