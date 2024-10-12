While her fanbase certainly tripled once Iron Man hit theaters in 2010, longtime fans of Scarlett Johansson know her career started long before her first Marvel film. At just ten years old, the multi-hyphenate made her silver screen debut in the 1994 fantasy comedy, North. By 1996, she secured her first leading role in Manny & Lo, a dark comedy that earned her critical acclaim. After Manny & Lo premiered, Johansson fully embraced her burgeoning star status and increased her public appearances tenfold. It didn’t take her long to become one-to-watch on the acting and style fronts. Since then, she’s transformed into a full-blown fashion muse, and if her style evolution proves anything, it’s that she’s only getting better.

While some A-listers remain loyal to one stylist, over the past few years, Johansson has primarily partnered with two notable names: Molly Dickson and Kate Young. Dickson, who also styles Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, and Kaia Gerber, typically brings out Johansson’s inner maximalist with striking silhouettes and timeless patterns galore. In 2020 alone, the sartorial duo teamed up for a red Vera Wang gown at the Golden Globes, a champagne Oscar de la Renta look for the Oscars, and a polka-dot Balmain number inside the Independent Spirit Awards.

Then there’s Young, who frequently helps Johansson tap into her glamorous side. The L.A.-based stylist has worked on the actor’s most recent press tours, including Fly Me To The Moon and Transformers One. On September 19, Young and Johansson went viral at the Transformers One premiere for her little red dress courtesy of Saint Laurent. Two months earlier, she took on method dressing for the ‘50s-focused rom-com, Fly Me To The Moon. In less than a week, Johansson and Young delivered a sequin Erdem Spring 2024 dress, a Courrèges LBD, and a checkered Prada skirt set (more on that later).

Whether she works with Dickson or Young, Johansson’s signature aesthetic is always noteworthy, both on and off the red carpet. Scroll through her style evolution below, and stay tuned for more applause-worthy outfits once award season rolls around.

Manny & Lo Premiere Party, 1996

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

At a premiere party for Manny & Lo, the then 12-year-old looked adorable in a velour blue mini dress underneath a fur-embellished teal jacket.

Ghost World Premiere, 2001

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Ghost World was one of Johansson’s buzziest projects at the time, so she unsurprisingly dressed to impress for the premiere. The A-lister styled a red trench coat as a dress alongside strappy sandals and an oversized flower in her hair.

Girl With A Pearl Earring Premiere, 2001

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Johansson proved her sartorial prowess early on in her career. Take her nude floor-length gown from the Girl With A Pearl Earring premiere in L.A. She accessorized with a small black clutch that coordinated to the dress’ floral waist embellishment.

Met Gala, 2007

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Inside her first Met Gala, Johansson posed for a photo-op with Amber Valetta. She surprised fans in a strapless mini dress from Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2007 with fishnet tights and rounded pumps.

He’s Just Not That Into You Premiere, 2008

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In honor of her 2008 rom-com, He’s Just Not That Into You, Johansson walked the red carpet in a pink floral Oscar de la Renta Spring/Summer 2008 gown with an elongated train and a demure sweetheart neckline.

Academy Awards, 2011

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Thanks to her open-back lace gown from Dolce & Gabbana, Johansson made a top-tier impression at the 2011 Oscars.

Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony, 2012

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

By 2012, she already secured a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the induction ceremony, Johansson leaned into her penchant for ‘50s-inspired attire in a patterned mini dress seen on the Preen Fall 2012 catwalk.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Premiere, 2014

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

On the blue carpet at Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Johansson gave off major Old Hollywood energy in a ruby Vivienne Westwood midi dress and leopard print Christian Louboutin pumps.

Academy Awards, 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment

Before attending the 2015 Oscars, Johansson delivered a step-and-repeat in a corseted Atelier Versace gown and an equally striking layered necklace.

Met Gala, 2018

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

For her take on the Met Gala’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, Johansson chose an ombré off-the-shoulder gown from Marchesa, complete with angelic appliqués aplenty.

Avengers Endgame Premiere, 2019

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

To celebrate her seventh Marvel movie, Johansson shimmered in a custom Versace midi dress, accessorized with an equally sparkly clutch and sandals, both from Jimmy Choo.

Venice Film Festival, 2019

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

At the 76th Venice International Film Festival for her film, Marriage Story, Johansson channeled her preppier side in a striped cropped polo shirt and gray high-waisted pants, both from Michael Kors.

Golden Globe Awards, 2020

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

This plunging trumpet gown custom-made by Vera Wang earned Johansson a spot on multiple best-dressed lists after the 2020 Golden Globes.

British Academy Film Awards, 2020

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment

All eyes were on Johansson’s feather-embellished baby pink gown from Atelier Versace at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards.

Kennedy Center Honors, 2021

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment

Johansson doesn’t often wear sequins, but at the Kennedy Center Honors, she made an exception for this gold-and-silver halter-neck number.

Cannes Film Festival, 2023

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

At the Asteroid City premiere during the Cannes Film Festival, Johansson gave the exposed bra trend a glamorous makeover with a custom Prada sheath dress.

Prada Spring/Summer 2024 Show, 2023

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment

Given she frequently wears Prada on the red carpet, it’s no surprise Johansson attended the atelier’s Spring/Summer 2024 presentation dressed in head-to-toe Prada, of course.

White House Correspondents’ Dinner, 2024

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment

Ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Johansson was a vision in a white strapless dress and a matching neck scarf, both Armani Privé pieces. Extra points for her look’s crystal lining.

Fly Me To The Moon Premiere, 2024

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

In a subtle take on method dressing, Johansson paid homage to the ‘50s aesthetic of her film, Fly Me To The Moon in a plaid skirt set from — you guessed it — Prada.

Transformers One Premiere, 2024

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Marking her first red carpet appearance since July 2024, Johansson arrived at the European premiere of Transformers One in a custom off-the-shoulder red dress from Saint Laurent. The ruched design looked luxe alongside her Jessica McCormack accessories — the same jeweler behind Zoë Kravitz’s engagement ring.