Scarlett Johansson might be one of the last old-school movie stars — and she’s just now turning 40. Her name alone is enough to sell tickets and fill theaters, regardless of if she’s starring in a quirky Wes Anderson indie or a superhero-sized blockbuster. It’s that range that makes her such a draw, both for audiences who want to watch her and the film crews who want to work with her. Accordingly, Johansson’s best hairstyles are equally varied, and, like her outfits, often reflect the current project she’s working on or in the process of promoting. Her easily adaptable artistry translates into her aesthetics — that’s why she’s gone through such extremes in terms of length and style. One year, fans might see Johansson with cascading waves only to learn she’s gone for a punky pixie cut the next.

Her aesthetic appeal is about more than just length, too. Johansson has tried a number of different colors over the years and just about every shade and undertone of blonde imaginable. Couple that with her penchant for timeless clips, barrettes, and headbands, and you truly never know what she’ll wear on the red carpet.

Just below, take a look back at some of Johansson’s best-ever hair moments, featuring a range of colors, updos, cuts, lengths, and accessories. Really, the only consistent element is that she rarely tries the same thing twice.

Bowl-Style Bangs, 2002

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

In the early days of her mainstream movie career, Johansson was a true New Yorker with a quirky sense of style to match. This ear-length cut featured Beatles-style bowl bangs and a shiny shade of brunette complete with a reddish undertone.

O.G. Glamour, 2005

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Part of Johansson’s early buzz was about her resemblance to the old-school screen queens of Hollywood’s golden era. This curly updo, with a constellation of hair clips scattered through the very top, really help illustrate the idea.

‘Blonze’ Hair Color, 2008

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Somewhere between a red, blonde, and brunette, this particular shade of bronze isn’t a hair color you see too often — which makes it a great choice for a singular act like Johansson. Its warmth illuminates her complexion, as does the metallic accessory pinned to the side of her head.

Choppy Bob, 2010

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Petition for Johansson to bring back this cool, choppy bob this year? It’s sultry thanks to the mussed waves styled through the mid-lengths and ends, but still distinctly edgy due to the rough-cut layered texture. Of course, nothing’s better than a classic bob that clears the shoulders.

Braid Crown, 2013

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Sometimes your own hair is the best possible accessory. Rather than going for a sparkling barrette or even a headband, Johansson had her warm blonde waves braided and pinned around her head to simulate the look of a crown — very fitting.

Punky Pixie, 2015

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It was a huge deal when Johansson chopped her hair into a pixie back in 2015, with full magazine covers dedicated to the new look. What makes her version especially cool, though, is the fact that she shaved the sides to add even more edge.

Slicked-Down Styling, 2017

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Despite its extra-short length, there are so many ways Johansson styled her pixie cut over the handful of years she had it. One of the best was this slicked-down look, which really showed off the color contrast between the top portion and her hair’s underside.

Sculpted Updo, 2020

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

This voluminous, sculpted take on a classic French twist would be a hit on its own, but it must be given extra props for the way it shows off Johansson’s massive back tattoo. Featuring several large, detailed roses, the artwork is always a fun surprise when spotted on the red carpet.

Relaxed Bun, 2022

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Johansson didn’t make too many public appearances in 2022, but when she did, she always popped up in something show-stopping. This relaxed, wavy take on a mid-height bun adds a polished feel to her trademark brand of casual glamour, with looser pieces on top to keep from looking too fussed over.

Blunt-Cut Waves, 2024

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

These days, Johansson seems to favor a middle-of-the-road hair length, falling just a few inches past her shoulders. It’s great for showing off curls and wavy textures, like the style she wore to her latest premiere.