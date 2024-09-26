Believe it or not, it’s been three years since Lady Gaga’s most recent press tour. In 2021, the multi-hyphenate starred as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, and delivered nearly 20 luxe looks during the fast-paced promo trail (fans still aren’t over her rhinestone dress from the L.A. premiere). But now, Gaga’s long-awaited return to the silver screen is finally here. Earlier this month, before her third feature film Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4, she embarked on her latest press tour. And according to Gaga’s custom red Celine gown at the UK premiere on September 25, it’s sure to be just as stellar as her House of Gucci circuit.

Outside Cineworld Leicester Square in London, Gaga took on method dressing to promote her avant-garde character, Harley Quinn (even though she’s called Lee Quinzel in this adaptation). In a nod to one of the comic-book character’s signature shades, the fashion muse posed for photographers in a fiery red gown from Celine underneath a matching jacket. The floor-length dress put a glamorous twist on Harley’s trademark aesthetic with asymmetrical draping, a fit-and-flare mermaid skirt, and an elongated train. The dramatic bolero on the other hand, channeled the jester in a more obvious way with cartoon-ish, oversized puff sleeves. On the accessories front, Gaga sourced Tiffany & Co. for a bird-shaped brooch, yellow diamond bangles, matching statement earrings, and a few mixed-metal rings. In true Gaga form, she rounded out her red carpet moment with striking makeup, a new unexpected hairdo, and her tried-and-true Pleaser ankle boots, which stretch 12 inches high.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

While you have to wait a minute to watch Joker: Folie à Deux, look on the bright side: Gaga’s press tour looks will certainly help pass the time. Stay tuned to TZR for Gaga’s next Harley-inspired ensemble, which could drop at any moment.