Since she doesn’t do social media, Scarlett Johansson’s loyal fanbase often goes months without hearing from her. Yes, she occasionally creates Instagram content for her skin care brand, The Outset, but the A-lister generally stays out of the spotlight as much as possible — unless she has a new project to promote. So, her fans must be patiently vigilant for her next red carpet appearance, which is always worth the wait. True to form, on September 19, after two months of radio silence, Johansson stunned in a red Saint Laurent gown at the European premiere of Transformers One — marking her first press tour moment for the action film ahead of its September 20 release.

At Cineworld Leicester Square in London, Johansson made the grandest of entrances just hours after her latest movie hit theaters. Before taking a photo with her co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm (just to name a few), Johansson posed for a solo shot, which let her custom Saint Laurent selection take center stage. Complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline, semi-sheer sleeves, and subtle ruching atop the bodice, the burgundy gown looked similar to another Saint Laurent design — a mini dress in the same autumnal hue. Underneath the maxi skirt peeped the atelier’s lace-up Liza Sandals in black and complementary rhinestones. With the help of her longtime stylist, Kate Young, Johansson got her hands on an impressive assortment of jewels from Jessica McCormack — the jeweler behind Zoë Kravitz’s gorgeous engagement ring. Alongside a diamond tennis necklace, the Jojo Rabbit actor chose 1.5 carat diamond hoop earrings, a heart-shaped ruby ring, and another pair of matching earrings, this time in red.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

While she was noticeably missing from many of the prior Transformers One affairs, Johansson’s Saint Laurent moment certainly made up for it.