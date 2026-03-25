When ’90s icon Sarah Michelle Gellar makes an appearance, it’s hard not to take a trip down memory lane — and last night’s Wedding Nightmare 2 premiere was no exception. Beloved for her roles in cult classics like Cruel Intentions, I know What You Did Last Summer, and Scream 2, it was her portrayal of Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) that cemented her Hollywood legend status. Decades into her career, Gellar still knows exactly how to command a red carpet. On March 25, she did just that.

Joined by her co-stars Elijah Wood and Kathryn Newton in Paris, Gellar was all smiles in a timeless black strapless gown. The silhouette was complete with a bustier-style bodice, sheer lace detailing, and a thigh-high slit, which made it immediately feel like a callback to some of her most remembered looks from way back when. Not because it was particularly unconventional (it was a simple black gown), but because it felt instantly familiar.

At a time when ’90 minimalism and nostalgia is at an all-time high (cue the Carolyn Bessette Kennedy effect), there’s truly no one better than Gellar to step back into the spotlight. In a look like this, she proved that she’s still slaying the red carpet with the same effortless confidence that made her a style icon in the first place.

(+) Sarah Michelle Gellar during Cruel Intentions Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California 1999. Jim Smeal/Getty Images (+) Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the I Know What You Did Last Summer Hollywood Premiere in 1997 at GCC Galaxy Theatre in Hollywood, California. Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images INFO 1/2

The actor paired her simple signature style black dress with a pair of matching satin pointed pumps. Gellar’s sparkling diamond accessories from the night, however, could not be missed.

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Whether she’s slaying vampires or just slaying the red carpet, Gellar’s timeless aesthetic is never seems to go out of style.