(Celebrity)
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Latest Look Belongs On Her Own ’90s Mood Board
Red carpet slayer.
When ’90s icon Sarah Michelle Gellar makes an appearance, it’s hard not to take a trip down memory lane — and last night’s Wedding Nightmare 2 premiere was no exception. Beloved for her roles in cult classics like Cruel Intentions, I know What You Did Last Summer, and Scream 2, it was her portrayal of Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) that cemented her Hollywood legend status. Decades into her career, Gellar still knows exactly how to command a red carpet. On March 25, she did just that.
Joined by her co-stars Elijah Wood and Kathryn Newton in Paris, Gellar was all smiles in a timeless black strapless gown. The silhouette was complete with a bustier-style bodice, sheer lace detailing, and a thigh-high slit, which made it immediately feel like a callback to some of her most remembered looks from way back when. Not because it was particularly unconventional (it was a simple black gown), but because it felt instantly familiar.
At a time when ’90 minimalism and nostalgia is at an all-time high (cue the Carolyn Bessette Kennedy effect), there’s truly no one better than Gellar to step back into the spotlight. In a look like this, she proved that she’s still slaying the red carpet with the same effortless confidence that made her a style icon in the first place.
The actor paired her simple signature style black dress with a pair of matching satin pointed pumps. Gellar’s sparkling diamond accessories from the night, however, could not be missed.
Whether she’s slaying vampires or just slaying the red carpet, Gellar’s timeless aesthetic is never seems to go out of style.