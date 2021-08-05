Sarah Jessica Parker & Jennifer Lopez Both Love These Affordable Sweatpants

It’s safe to say most people have embraced wearing comfortable clothes 24/7, especially in the last two years. Think about the Nap dress trend that emerged during quarantine, or the fact that denim brands like MOTHER are now launching their own athleisure categories to tap into this idea of being cozy. If you were wondering whether or not loungewear will still be en vogue this fall/winter season, look to Sarah Jessica Parker, who wore sweatpants with a sporty track jacket to match on Aug. 4. And the best news is: both pieces are still available to shop, which means you can recreate her easy off-duty look come autumn.

Earlier in the week, Parker stepped out in one of the most comfort-forward outfits she has worn to date. The item that immediately caught the attention of fans were her Les Tien sweatpants, of course, and for good reason. It’s not often that the actor, who plays the fictional style icon Carrie Bradshaw on TV, wears something as casual as loungewear. She paired the bottoms with an Olympics-inspired Team USA 2020 jacket from Nike and a pair of white perforated Mary Janes from her footwear brand, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. She accessorized her loungewear OOTD with aviator sunnies and a roomy backpack. Based off the photos, Parker was rushing to get to set for And Just Like That..., which explains why she chose to forgo her typical fashion in favor of function. (The star is reviving her role as Carrie on the Sex and the City reboot.)

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

It appears that the actor has a soft spot for the sweatpants from the LA-based unisex brand. Just a few days ago, on Aug. 2 , she wore another pair of Les Tien joggers in the color gray. Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid are all big fans of the leisure label, too. J.Lo, for example, wore Les Tien sweatsuits nonstop during the holiday season in December 2020.

Lopez in a Les Tien sweatshirt and sweatpants on Dec. 19, 2020. SPOT-MSBH / BACKGRID

Below, shop Parker’s exact pair of sweats, alongside several other options that will keep you warm and cozy this fall. For a glimpse of what SJP’s character, Carrie, will wear on the Sex and the City spinoff, take a peek at her Forever 21 look, which caused quite a stir on Twitter last week.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.