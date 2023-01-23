Aside from her steamy on-and-off relationship with Mr. Big, there’s one other thing Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw is known for: her jaw-dropping collection of shoes. (Carrie’s voicemail, in the show, even says: ‘Hi! I’m not here right now, but my shoes are, so leave a message…’) And if you follow the actor’s style IRL, you know Sarah Jessica Parker has a similar penchant for all things footwear. While SJP certainly loves a good stiletto — she owns a namesake label chock-full of heels, after all — the native New Yorker also appreciates a comfortable, practical silhouette for her everyday activities (this is proof that celebs are, in fact, just like us!). Case in point: last week, Parker’s gray clogs were the star of her rainy-day ensemble.

The actor and designer spent the rather dreary day in New York City presumably running errands while shielding herself from the rain in a calf-grazing black puffer jacket (a must-have item for anyone who resides in the Big Apple). As for the bottom half of her look, SJP went the cozy route with a pair of graphic tube socks and the aforementioned flats. The gray slides appear to be fuzzy on the inside, a sound choice for extra warmth. And while the shoe might not be the most waterproof, it seems she had help keeping them dry with an umbrella.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If this flats and socks mash-up looks familiar, it’s because SJP wore a similar combo during a scene in the show’s reboot And Just Like That.... In Season One, episode five of the fan-favorite series, fittingly titled “Tragically Hip,” Bradshaw arrived to her surgery while wearing a pair of supportive Birkenstock sandals and white ankle socks. This was a style change for Carrie, who often dons Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin heels. In this very episode, fans will also recall that even her friend Anthony Marantino (played by Mario Cantone) quipped: Do you even own a flat shoe? right before she went into surgery. But in typical Carrie fashion, she spruced up the “ugly” shoes with a chic fringe jacket and breezy midi skirt.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As mentioned, the actor’s label, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, is lauded for its head-turning, event-ready heels. However, there are some luxe flats sprinkled in the collection (think: studded ballet flats, crystal-adorned sandals, and more). So while she’s known for her sky-high stilettos, Parker is hardly a stranger to the commuter-friendly silhouette.

