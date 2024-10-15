During the first five years of Sandra Bullock’s 30-year career, she freshened up her hair more than some celebrities do their entire lives. From 1993 to 1998, the Oscar winner experimented with a blunt bob, wispy bangs, a honey blonde lob, chunky layers, and a dramatic side part (to name a few looks). However, over the past 15 years or so, she’s stuck to the same long feathered cut just a few inches past her shoulders. One of her go-to styles for this length is a loose side braid, which she most recently wore to dinner with her 15-year-old son, Louis on October 14.

Outside celeb-approved hotspot, Craig’s in the heart of L.A., Bullock was snapped by the paparazzi alongside her son — marking one of her only public appearances this year. The dress code for her rare outing was casual, on both the fashion and beauty fronts. Bullock’s laidback up-do looked chic next to dark-wash jeans, an elongated black coat, a matching tank top, and platform ankle boots from sustainable Parisian footwear brand, Nomasei. While Bullock loves beachy waves on the red carpet, this time, she went a more boho-chic route. Her chestnut brown locks were parted down the middle with loose framing pieces in the front. Then, the aforementioned thick braid was secured to the side in a slouchy, undone form.

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

The day before her family dinner, Bullock was photographed once again in the same twisted look. She took her children to a private sewing class in L.A. This time, however, she accessorized the side braid with a baseball cap and paparazzi-blocking sunglasses from Prada. By pairing it with a terry-cloth matching set, she solidified the braided do as an essential for autumnal styling.

BACKGRID

So, if you’re in need of some fall-ready hair inspo, Bullock’s got you covered.