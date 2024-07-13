I’ll let you in on a little secret: every makeup look and hairstyle that’s marketed as “effortless” takes, well, a little bit of effort to achieve. Yes, this even includes those loose undone waves often touted as “bedhead” (unless, you’re part of the 1% that wakes up with perfectly tousled hair, but I’ve personally never met anyone who’s part of this group). If you need visual references, think the signature styles of perennial It-girls like Alexa Chung and Kate Moss. The silver lining is you don’t need to suffer through doing arm aerobics with a curling iron to achieve this look — a hair straightener is an easier route. But if you’re wondering how to do flat iron waves, I was once in your shoes. Now, as self-described master of the technique, I have a few tips, tricks, and go-to products that will steer you in the right direction.

While this styling method is easier than others, there’s still a bit of a learning curve. The most effective way to create this texture is by running the flat iron down one-inch sections of hair in an “S” shape/motion. In my personal experience, it’s best to start just above your ear rather than near your roots to avoid the waves from looking too crimped. It’s also important to be fluid when passing the flat iron through your hair to avoid dents and creases. It’ll take a couple of tries to get your groove, but once you do, the style only takes about 10 minutes to execute.

With these tips in mind, discover the hot tools and products I rely on for styling my hair in flat iron waves.

Crown Affair The Leave-In Conditioner $48 See On Sephora Whether you have chronically dry strands like mine or use hot tools on the reg, a leave-in conditioner is a must whenever you wash your hair. This silky serum-like treatment from Crown Affair has become a staple in my routine – it’s deeply hydrating and reparative without weighing down your strands.

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Long Last Hydrating Hair Styling Cream $38 See On Sephora A recent addition to my routine, this hair-prepping cream is designed to help extend the lifespan of your style for up to three days. It’s also stacked with uber-nourishing oils to help repair split ends and hydrate strands to minimize frizz. Before blow-drying my hair, I run a dime-sized amount of it through my damp mid-lengths to ends. You can also use it on dry hair to touch up frizz and boost shine.

Yves Durif The Classic Brush $98 See On Yves Durif Confession: I rarely brush my hair as a means to conserve it. Because I often use hot tools, I try to minimize any additional wear and tear on my strands. However, I do need to detangle my hair post-shower, which is where Yves Durif’s Classic Brush comes into play. The soft rubber resin bristles gently gets out any knot with minimal tugging. Otherwise, I’ll run it through my hair in the morning if it looks particularly disheveled from sleeping.

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer $500 See On Dyson If it’s a hair wash day, I blow-dry my strands with Dyson’s Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer. The supercharged version of the brand’s beloved hot tool self-adjusts its temperature and wind flow based on how close you’re holding it to your scalp. The result is soft, shiny hair that hasn’t been subjected to excessive (potentially damaing) heat.

Kitsch Alligator Clips $7 See On Amazon Before going in with my flat iron, I use crease-free clips to pull up the top sections of my hair. After I do the lower half of my hair, I’ll let the top down and finish off the style.

Ghd Chronos Styler 1 Inch Flat Iron $329 See On Sephora The beveled edges of ghd’s Chronos flat iron make it ideal for doing waves because it doesn’t leave any weird dents in your hair. It’s also my go-to because of the built-in heat technology which ensures my color-treated, frizz-prone strands aren’t exposed to unnecessary high temperatures which can cause further damage.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray $52 See On Amazon I’ve tried dozens of texture sprays throughout the years, but I always go back to Oribe. It offers just enough grit and separation for I-just-rolled-out-of-bed effortless waves without completely drying out my hair. The brand’s signature musky floral scent is a welcome bonus.

Nexxus Medium Hold Hairspray XXL Volume $18 See On Ulta Nexxus was being modest by marketing this hairspray as “medium hold.” It keeps unruly flyaways and frizz at bay even in the swamp-like NYC humidity.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Eyelash & Brow Wand $2 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics Does everyone have a spoolie designated for hair in their bathroom or am I just a beauty editor? I spray a bit of hairspray on it, then run it over any flyaways around my part for a smooth finish.