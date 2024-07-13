We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
I’ll let you in on a little secret: every makeup look and hairstyle that’s marketed as “effortless” takes, well, a little bit of effort to achieve. Yes, this even includes those loose undone waves often touted as “bedhead” (unless, you’re part of the 1% that wakes up with perfectly tousled hair, but I’ve personally never met anyone who’s part of this group). If you need visual references, think the signature styles of perennial It-girls like Alexa Chung and Kate Moss. The silver lining is you don’t need to suffer through doing arm aerobics with a curling iron to achieve this look — a hair straightener is an easier route. But if you’re wondering how to do flat iron waves, I was once in your shoes. Now, as self-described master of the technique, I have a few tips, tricks, and go-to products that will steer you in the right direction.
While this styling method is easier than others, there’s still a bit of a learning curve. The most effective way to create this texture is by running the flat iron down one-inch sections of hair in an “S” shape/motion. In my personal experience, it’s best to start just above your ear rather than near your roots to avoid the waves from looking too crimped. It’s also important to be fluid when passing the flat iron through your hair to avoid dents and creases. It’ll take a couple of tries to get your groove, but once you do, the style only takes about 10 minutes to execute.
With these tips in mind, discover the hot tools and products I rely on for styling my hair in flat iron waves.