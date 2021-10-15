If you paid attention, you know Kourtney Kardashian’s personal style went through a major change in the last year or two. The reality star traded in her minimalist West Coast wardrobe for rockstar-chic leather pieces and an almost all-black wardrobe. She’s bringing an edgier vibe into each new outfit she debuts. Most recently, she wore her most daring ensemble yet. For a night out with her beau, Blink 182’s Travis Barker, Kardashian wore a black cutout top, which she teamed with a layered mesh skirt and elegant knee-high boots. This look appropriately checked off her preference for an all-black outfit.

The couple was spotted dining at Zero Bond, a luxe private members club located in New York City’s downtown area, and Kardashian certainly dressed up for the occasion. Her flirty date-night top came from CUP OF STARS — an Istanbul-based emerging brand who specializes in cutouts and other dicey designs. She styled the eye-catching piece with a mesh-layered Collage miniskirt from Rick Owens, which mirrored the blouse’s see-through quality. As for footwear, Kardashian wore a pair of heeled, knee-high boots from Gia Borghini, an Italian label that offers shoes handmade by artisans in nearby Tuscany. Her fuzzy pochette bag from Gucci provided another layer of luxe touch for the evening.

Should the name CUP OF STARS sound familiar to you, it’s because Olivia Rodrigo wore its Huxley Crop Blouse to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in September 2021. The label appears to be a hit with Hollywood celebs, especially if you’re seeking a “less fabric is more” ensemble. Judging from Kardashian’s cutout top, the trend won’t be fading away any time soon. For a fall or winter-inspired take to her street style look, you can style the top with jeans instead of a miniskirt. Or, opt for a chunky knit iteration like Rosie Assoulin’s Thousand-In-One two-piece set, which features a cutout but will also keep you warm.

Kardashian’s exact top is still available to shop, so get your hands on it below. If you want to peruse additional designs that channel a similar sultry vibe, look to other emerging designers who are embracing this sensual design and silhouette.

