Sandra Bullock Might Be Hollywood’s Most Low-Key Hair Chameleon

She always stuns.
Miss Congeniality might be the title of one of her most iconic movies, but it also describes Sandra Bullock’s standing in Hollywood — she’s beloved for her charm. She is also an unsung beauty icon. Scroll through some of Bullock’s best hair moments of all time to see why.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
This voluminous lob haircut on Sandra Bullock shaped the actor’s face so perfectly — looking at this image it’s hard to imagine her in any other hairstyle. The wavy layers add so much depth to the cut while the softly rounded edges add a “girl next door” innocence that is just so ‘90s.