Over the span of Victoria and David Beckham’s almost 25-year marriage (they tied the knot on July 4, 1999), the power couple has become known for their top-notch boating attire. Their yacht-ready style streak started two years before their headline-making wedding with their first joint vacation to Portofino. Victoria reminisced on this “very romantic trip” earlier this week with an Instagram post of her floral balconette top and baseball cap from 1997. And 27 years later, Victoria’s boat-approved style is just as enviable. On June 28, Victoria styled a pastel blue mini dress alongside a slew of posh, warm-weather essentials for a family getaway to Sardinia.

Somewhere off the coast of Italy in the Mediterranean Sea, the Beckhams were snapped by the paparazzi on a larger-than-life yacht with their 21-year-old son, Romeo. The fashion designer soaked up the sun in the aforementioned baby blue mini, which featured a high boat neck (how fitting), slim shoulder straps, and a thigh-grazing skirt. From there, Beckham accessorized with a tan wide-brimmed sun hat and tortoiseshell square sunglasses that peeped out from underneath the elongated visor. In true Posh Spice form, she was frosted in an assortment of timeless jewels, including an eye-catching gold watch, gold hoop earrings with a dangly diamond, a chain bracelet, and of course, one of the 15 engagement rings David gifted her over the years. While it’s unclear which shoes she opted for, if this look is anything like her prior yacht vacays, she likely chose her go-to Celine Triomphe Thong sandals. Or perhaps, she went barefoot.

COBRA TEAM - CIAOPIX / BACKGRID

Whether or not you have a boat at your disposal, Beckham’s latest OOTD is a foolproof formula for all your upcoming summer soirées. Channel her entire ensemble via the curated edit below and keep an eye out for more Beckham holidays in the coming weeks.