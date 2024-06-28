Considering the fact that Salma Hayek is basically part of the Gucci family (her husband François-Henri Pinault is president and CEO of Kering, the company that owns the luxury label as well as YSL, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga), she’s never short on high fashion looks — day or night, casual or black tie. Because she’s got access to the best, the actor and producer is one to watch for inspiration, as well as a peek at what’s new and next. And judging by her ensemble for a Gucci dinner on Wednesday, June 26th, it might me time to invest in a colorful skirt suits.

Hayek’s olive green suede Gucci suit and coordinating knit top was an elegant choice for the intimate get-together at London’s Mount St. Restaurant, which was held in celebration of Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament. Consisting of a knee-length pencil skirt and cropped, boxy jacket — both adorned with the fashion house’s iconic horsebit hardware — the suit was yet another example that this traditional wardrobe staple doesn’t have to be boring. Hayek is among celebs like Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, and Amal Clooney, all of whom have sported versions updated through rich colors and contemporary cuts. Hayek also kept her suit from feeling too formal by pairing it with fresh, more seasonal accessories, including metallic gold strappy heels, a bamboo handle bag, and oversized hoop earrings.

Ricky Vigil/WireImage/Getty Images

Both Gucci’s Spring and Fall 2024 runways actually featured quite a variety of contemporary women’s suiting — from neon shorts suits to patent blazers and bralettes and of course a few skirt suits. But Alaïa, Michael Kors, and Brandon Maxwell also offered fresh takes on the classic style in recent runways, so you can expect skirt suits to stick around through the season and into the next. All that said, if you don’t yet have one in your wardrobe, there’s no better time to start shopping. Follow Hayek’s lead and create your own modern, monochromatic look by seeking out suiting made with luxe fabrics, unique details, and in shades beyond black complete with matchy-matchy underpinning.