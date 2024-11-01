When it comes to holiday campaigns, brands usually wait until after Halloween is over to debut their festive photos. But not Tiffany & Co. This year, the storied jeweler embraced the holiday spirit a little early — on the morning of Oct. 31, to be exact. As other celebrities prepared for spooky soirées, Anya Taylor-Joy appeared in Tiffany & Co.’s new holiday campaign — a fitting role for the house ambassador. Complete with timeless imagery and a romantic short film, Taylor-Joy and Tiffany’s set a stylish tone for the most wonderful time of the year.

Marking her second Tiffany’s ad since her ambassador appointment in 2021, Taylor-Joy embodied Old Hollywood glamour to showcase the luxury jeweler’s most iconic pieces. Titled “With Love, Since 1837,” the short film followed Taylor-Joy around various New York City landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge and Fifth Avenue. The winter wonderland vibes stretched onto a coordinating photoshoot, as Taylor-Joy posed in enviable Tiffany’s pieces galore. Alongside a custom little black dress from Givenchy, the Queen’s Gambit alum stunned in the label’s T1 collection, which Taylor-Joy frequently wears on the red carpet. Taylor-Joy first styled the T1 Circle Pendant Necklace with round brilliant diamonds at the center. Then, she further accessorized with the matching T1 Open Hoop Earrings, complete with two curved rows of cascading diamonds. On her fingers were both iterations of the T1 Ring. From there, Taylor-Joy rounded out her first festive ‘fit with the “wide” and “narrow” versions of the T1 Diamond Hinged Bangle on either wrist.

(+) Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. (+) Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. INFO 1/2

For the second set-up, Taylor-Joy swapped her rose gold staples for yellow gold jewelry. In front of the same snowy backdrop, the Golden Globe Award winner frosted herself with numerous Hardwear by Tiffany designs, starting with the Graduated Link Necklace in yellow gold with pavé diamonds, which retails for $78,000. The chainlink motif continued as she wore the Large Link Bracelet, complementary statement rings, and the Link Earrings adorned with a total carat weight of 1.18.

(+) Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. (+) Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. INFO 1/2

The best part about Taylor-Joy’s latest campaign? All her accessories are available online right now. So, whether you’re surprising a special someone, or looking to treat yourself, shop the curated edit below for every Taylor-Joy-approved jewel.