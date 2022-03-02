Rihanna’s Smoldering Makeup Look Is Redefining The Term ‘Pregnancy Glow’

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Rihanna is having the most glamorous pregnancy of all time. Even her pregnancy announcement was on another level of cool, her baby bump peeking out from a neon pink puffer jacket and long layered necklaces. Just as her impending motherhood hasn’t slowed down her non-stop train of bold fashion choices (in fact, it’s had quite the opposite effect), the star has also continued churning out gorgeous makeup moments — this week, she stunned in a smoldering smoky eye and plum lipstick.

In what is perhaps her most jaw-dropping maternity look yet, Rihanna attended the Dior Fall/Winter ‘22 runway show during Paris Fashion week wearing black lingerie, a black leather trench coat, and black leather knee-high boots. As if that wasn’t dramatic enough, she topped off the ensemble with her signature smoky eye along with a bold lip color. Rihanna’s longtime makeup artist (and the global makeup artist for her brand, Fenty Beauty) Priscilla Ono shared the look on Instagram, revealing that RiRi was wearing her very own Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick in the shade Board Memb’r, a deep burgundy red.

“Another day another slay,” Ono wrote in the caption. The makeup artist didn’t share the other products that were used on Rihanna, but it’s safe to assume there was quite a bit of Fenty Beauty going on.

The semi-matte lipstick is a new launch from Fenty, furthering the brand’s commitment to sustainability by introducing refillable systems for its packaging. Customers can purchase either a chrome or black case separately and attach the refill shade of their choice, cutting down on packaging waste.

In a quote included on the lipstick’s product page, Rihanna calls this lipstick a “game-changer.” “It can switch up my entire look just like that,” she says. “The new Fenty Icon shades are the best-of-the-best neutrals and reds that look gorgeous on everyone and feel so creamy and comfortable.”

Clearly, it’s comfortable enough for Rihanna to wear in the height of her pregnancy, which is all the proof you need that it’s a winner.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.