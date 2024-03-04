A Rihanna performance is few and far between these days. Last year, however, the beauty mogul wowed viewers during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, which marked the musician’s first concert in upwards of five years (it was the most-watched halftime act ever because, well, Rihanna). In case you missed it, over the weekend, RiRi returned to the stage, this time in Jamnagar, India, for the pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani, who is the son of Indian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani, and bride-to-be Radhika Merchant. (The gig reportedly earned her at least $5 million.) In true Rihanna fashion, the A-lister dressed to impress for the celebration, arriving in dazzling performance looks. that did not disappoint.

Unlike her quick 15-minute Super Bowl performance, the singer’s private show on Friday night — which was attended by celebrities like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump — included a 19-song set. Of course, hits singles like “Umbrella” and “We Found Love” were part of the lineup. “Thank you for having me here,” she said to the wedding guests. “God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations. How many of you believe in love? Make some noise for love!”

Now, more about her outfit selections for the one-night show. Clips shared by those in the crowd captured Rihanna wearing a neon green beaded long-sleeve gown — and, yes, she was shining bright like a diamond in front of 1,200 wedding-goers (according to Business Insider). She accessorized the number with a handful of luxe diamonds jewelry. Then, later in the concert, the new face of Dior threw on a hot pink baseball cap with statement-making sheer tulle attached.

Following the show, the Fenty founder partied with guests, including Indian actor Janhvi Kapoor, who shared a video of the two having the best time dancing and laughing. Here, Rihanna changed into a pastel pink hooded dress (which she also wore while catching her flight back home).

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait until 2025 for another internet-breaking Rihanna performance.