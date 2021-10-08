It’s become common knowledge that Rihanna is arguably the best smelling Celebrity out there — but what isn’t often observed is how unexplainably soft she looks, especially her hands, which fans are use to seeing wrapped around a mic or holding a wine glass. While walking hand-in-hand with Rihanna is a pipe dream for most people, the beauty mogul is giving the world the next best thing in the form of a Fenty Skin Hand Mask. “Our hands are one of the most used and expressive parts of our bodies,” Rihanna explains in a press release announcing the new product’s arrival. “I really wanted something that would give them some much-deserved TLC and nourishment.”

Based on the mask’s ingredient list, (and the success of the first Fenty Skin products) it’s safe to say she’s created yet another knock out product. The Fenty Skin Hydra’Reset Intensive Recovery Hand Mask is — a rich, enveloping mask designed to soothe, moisturize, and rejuvenate hands nightly while you sleep for petal-soft, smooth hands by morning. Plus, the lilac, cloud-covered packaging practically begs for its own bedside perch for easy access before drifting off — and who doesn’t love nighttime skin care with visible (and tangible) results in the morning.

It’s easy to not realize what a beating hands take daily. Washing dishes and taking showers in hot water strip hand skin of moisture, as do drying (but necessary) hand sanitizers. Plus, the backs of hands are often neglected during skin care routines and sunscreen applications, leaving the skin vulnerable to the harsh elements. Knuckles get scraped, cuticles chapped. And the cold weather only makes it worse with bitter winds and, eventually, snow. This new cream intends to balance out that damage, giving hands a special skin care routine of their own.

Formula-wise, the mask is an ideal balance of hydration and restoration. The 40% glycerine composition is a moisturizing heavyweight thanks to how well the molecules hold and store water. Meanwhile, the mangosteen and Barbados cherry (Rih’s favorite!) extracts, loaded with natural antioxidants, shield against free radical damage. Murumuru butter, mango butter, and sorrel and Kalahari melon oils help round out the ingredient list with their nourishing, hydrating properties (the oils are especially great, full of essential fatty acids) for smooth, touchable skin. They also are responsible for the mask’s fresh, fruity scent — the same one Fenty fans already know and love, found in best-sellers like the Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream.

The hand mask is another jewel in Rihanna’s crown and further proof that there’s no product, good, or service that can’t be Fenty-fied. Really, it’s almost enough to make you forget about how badly the world needs another Rihanna album. Almost.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.