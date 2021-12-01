Fenty Skin’s New Treatment Is The Closest You'll Ever Get To A Rihanna-Level Glow

If there’s anyone that knows about getting camera-ready, it’s Rihanna; so it only makes sense that the singer and entrepreneur’s latest skin care launch is all about achieving instantly smoother, brighter skin. On the first day of the month, the mogul blessed the masses with a new Fenty Skin face mask aptly called Pre-Show Glow. The mask is a 10% AHA treatment that helps transform skin by smoothing and refining the look of pores, brightening dark spots, and evening texture. Not only that, but it promises visible results in just one minute.

According to a press release, Rihanna created this product to be the ultimate makeup prep step that quickly delivers smooth, glowing skin with zero downtime — meaning, unlike professional exfoliating peels, you’re ready to get on with your day (and apply makeup) immediately after. The formula contains a 10% blend of AHAs (or Alpha Hydroxy Acids) including glycolic acid, citric acid, and lactic acid to help fade the look of dark spots and reduce the look of pores while improving skin’s moisture content. It’s also loaded with other nourishing ingredients like rooibos to revitalize and renew, pomegranate and papaya enzymes to help loosen damaged skin cells, and Barbados cherry and hibiscus extracts to clarify and purify.

As part of the brand’s earth-conscious practices, Pre-Show Glow comes with a machine-washable reusable applicator made of 80% plant fibers. Simply wet the applicator (and your face) with water then dispense a dime-sized amount of solution and gently scrub face for 30-60 seconds, avoiding the eye area. Rinse and pat dry, follow with a moisturizer (and SPF if you’re using the solution during the day), and you’re ready to show off your glow — no promises that this will give you a Rihanna level glow but it’ll get you as close as possible.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.