Rihanna Will Lead This Year's Buzziest Lingerie Show — Are You Ready?

Any time Rihanna takes on a new project, you can rest assure that she’ll do it right. In addition to running her successful beauty line, Fenty Beauty, the cultural icon is also one of the leading figures in the lingerie space. In 2018, she launched her Savage X Fenty line with the premise of building an inclusive underwear and bra label. She effectively created undergarments people actually want to wear. To continue this success, Rihanna’s back with her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, which will premiere on Sept. 24 on Prime Video.

For the second year in a row, the runway show will go live via Amazon’s video platform and feature a star-studded cast of performers and special appearances. Last year, the show offered viewers A-list appearances from Rosalía, Lizzo, Laura Harrier, and Cara Delevingne. This year, you can expect to see the likes of Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, and Adriana Lima strutting the runway to performances from artists like BIA and Normani. Rihanna was the first person to break the big news on social media, where she shared a teaser on her Instagram account.

The upcoming runway show promises to feature a strong lineup of unconventional and boundary-pushing underwear and lingerie. The pieces will also be modeled on all body shapes and sizes — an important part to Savage X Fenty’s DNA. So far, the teaser revealed the inclusion of leather-mimicking matching sets, mesh bodysuits, and metallic co-ords. And, as revealed by the 80-second preview that just dropped, there will be a fair amount of intricate dance choreography involved.

Once the show’s available to stream, viewers will also be able to shop the latest Savage X Fenty collection via Amazon Fashion Store and on the brand’s official website. Watch the teaser trailer, below, then peruse through TZR’s favorite Savage X Fenty picks that are available to shop right now.

