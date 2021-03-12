If you haven’t felt particularly inspired at the idea of dressing up — things are about to change. Paris Fashion Week has wrapped and the Fall/Winter 2021 trends are an indication that putting on clothes is about to get a whole lot more exciting. The season was full of color, texture, and playful styling ideas that begin to hint at what post-pandemic dressing will look like. It’s officially been a year since lockdowns began, and designers have channeled their creativity towards the future.

Much of this energy was hinted at in Milan, London, and New York, but with the sheer volume of designers presenting their collections on the Paris calendar, it’s a chance to see the connection between some of the world’s biggest brands and indie designers — two different worlds, sharing an optimistic vision of the future of fashion. At Chanel and Miu Miu, aprés ski style hinted at a return to travel and play. And while in past seasons in Paris futurism took a dark turn (Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2020 post-apocalyptic flood stands out here), for 2021, it’s an artful dream full of color, craft, and embellishment. Below, find the 8 crucial shows to know from the runways of Paris.

Paris Fashion Week Fall 21 Trends: Work Of Art

Bright, graphic patterns heralded a return to imaginative and quirky dressing. Led by Loewe, Altuzzara, and Chloé (with the newly appointed Gabriella Hearst at the helm) with their own unique artful interpretations, the trend inspires you to embrace your creative side again.

Paris Fashion Week Fall 21 Trends: High Shine

While it’s impossible to predict where the world will be six months from now, it's safe to say that designers are predicting a return to celebration. There were plenty of shiny, sparkly runway pieces that offer something fun to look forward to.

Paris Fashion Week Fall 21 Trends: Slope Style

Whether you’re one to hit the mountain or simply enjoy a warm drink aprés ski, next fall is full of cozy staples primed for a trip to the snow. Miu Miu’s choice of ski resort as the locale of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection only furthers the imagination when it comes time to dress for your own adventure.

Paris Fashion Week Fall 21 Trends: Glove Up

The pandemic may have sparked a resurgence in wearing protective gloves out of the house, and now that practical has become the fashionable. Leather gloves were a popular accessory — both with cold-weather coats and also adding edge to frothy dresses as seen at Lanvin and Rochas.

Paris Fashion Week Fall 21 Trends: Saturation Point

Bold, clashing colors are here to get you excited about mixing and matching this fall. Nina Ricci has perfected the art of unexpected color combos the last few seasons and for fall offered a new palette of options to try. With lemon yellow, violet, and red topping the color trends of the season, you may want to consider finding ways to wear them all together.

Paris Fashion Week Fall 21 Trends: Sweat Sesh

No matter what level of activity you strive for, come fall you’ll want to embrace the athlete’s look. From the surrealist boxer’s hood at Schiaparelli to Marine Serre’s hike-ready sport ensemble (complete with water bottle crossbody chain), it seems that slouchy, cozy sweats are poised to be replaced by sleek sportswear.

Paris Fashion Week Fall 21 Trends: Big & Knitted

As chilly temperatures return towards the end of the year, it's normal to wrap up in a big scarf and pile on the cozy layers. But, this season there were many iterations of head-to-toe knits — both casual and sophisticated. Altuzzara gave the trend a night-out spin while Acne Studios and Kenneth Ize offered looks that would easily appeal as a new uniform for work or play.

Paris Fashion Week Fall 21 Trends: Cinched

If there’s one crucial accessory to invest in for fall, it’s a belt. Though it was used throughout the season to cinch trousers and dresses, where it really stood out is as a way to tighten up a coat or jacket. Isabel Marant’s take played with big volume while at Dior, it was all about adding a ladylike touch to a tailored iteration.