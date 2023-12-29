When Rihanna steps out, you know it’s going to be good. From her hairstyle down to her shoes (ahem, Fenty’s latest Puma collaboration), the mogul never disappoints. How can she? With a style that’s innately infused with her personality, she hits all the marks — especially when it comes to beauty. While there are many examples of this, none is more telling than Rihanna’s latest beauty moment while on vacation in Aspen. On Dec. 28, the singer was spotted spending some family time in the celeb-loved town with her partner A$AP Rocky, and their two sons, Riot Rose and RZA. She wore a casual outfit that consisted of a comfy gray hoodie, oversized white blazer, and light-washed denim jeans. But no Rihanna look is complete without a touch of glam.

To offset her cozy denim outfit, she sported flawless makeup that included her signature shimmery eye and a ‘90s-inspired brown lip. Rihanna may be known for her vibrant red lipsticks, but the singer is just as comfortable sporting a soft-glam look. In fact, she’s shut down many carpets wearing similar styles. For her Aspen getaway, her skin was flawless, as usual, and bronzed to perfection. Her cheeks bore a light flush of color, and her eyes sported a blend of soft browns and a touch of gold to highlight her inner corners and brow arch.

BG041/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

To top it off, Rihanna wore the ideal brown lip — lined in a rich chocolate brown hue and then filled with a pinky nude and finished with a coat of gloss. For most of her career, Rihanna has been at the forefront of beauty trends. So, it’s unsurprising to see her perfecting the modernized, and often polarizing, ‘90s lip look that has recently been trending on Instagram and TikTok. The key to nailing the technique is to select complementing lip product shades and blending them just so. Instead of harsh lines, her liner and lip color is softly diffused together to add dimension and depth.

Offsetting a sporty outfit with chic makeup is something that Rihanna has mastered over the years. On this wintery occasion, she opted for a classic cornrow hairstyle with smoothed baby hair. Though straight-backs can be a simple, Rihanna’s donned a long waist-skimming style accented with golden and honey blonde highlights for dimension and interest. Last but not least, the “Anti” singer added large sparkling disc earrings to amp up the glammed look.

To be clear, cornrows and soft glam makeup are a combination Rihanna has nailed many times before. Think of her now iconic 2019 British Fashion Awards look. With her floaty sea-foam green dress, she sported Fulani braids with a similar bronzed face, shimmery eye makeup, and glossy brown lip. Though she’s not strutting down the red carpet this time, her vacation look shines just as brightly. Perhaps it’s the glow of motherhood, or maybe it’s just the Rihanna effect. But one thing’s for sure, whether she’s shutting down an event or in full mommy mode, she never ceases to disappoint. All hail Queen Rih.