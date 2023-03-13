PSA: It’s Rihanna’s world, and we’re just living in it. On the heels of her epic Superbowl performance, where she wore a viral custom Loewe look, the 35 year old broke the internet yet again with her unforgettable fashion moments at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. The Fenty founder didn’t just rock one ensemble to Sunday night’s ceremony; rather, she had three outfit changes. (Would you expect anything less from her, though?) And the ensembles didn’t end there, as Rihanna’s 2023 Oscars after-party look served as her fourth and final outfit change during her whirlwind night.

For the after-hours festivities, Rihanna attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s post-Oscars party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. For the late-night celebration, the singer and beauty maven wore a skin-baring, sparky two-piece set that showcased her growing baby bump. She upped the shine even more by accessorizing with a megawatt glitzy necklace. Lastly, Rihanna added a splash of color via a hot pink jacket to finish off the sultry ensemble.

In addition to Ri, who attended the soirée alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the star-studded guest list at Bey’s party included Olivia Wilde, Zoë Kravitz, Gabrielle Union, Halle Bailey, Justin Bieber, and Gigi Hadid. In other words, who wasn’t there?

BACKGRID

Hours before Queen B’s celebrity extravaganza, Rihanna had kicked off the evening by gracing the Oscars champagne-colored carpet in a body-hugging sheer and leather black Alaïa gown. Her second outfit during the award show ceremony was a custom Maison Margiela Haute Couture look, courtesy of John Galliano. She wore a tulle embroidered top, brocade trousers, black leather gloves, and brocade Tabi pumps while performing her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up.”

After her buzzy performance, Rihanna changed into her final look for the ceremony: a mint green shearling stole set and a silk bustier and skirt number from Bottega Veneta. According to a press release, the custom ensemble, which was designed by Creative Director Matthieu Blazy, was inspired by look 75 from the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

(+) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Rich Polk/Variety/Getty Images (+) Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images INFO 1/3

If Rihanna’s 2023 Oscars looks are any indication, her maternity outfits will be next level — so keep your eyes peeled for more sightings of the singer.