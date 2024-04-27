In every sense, Regina King is the consummate movie star. She has the preternatural acting ability, yes, but true A-list star quality is about so much more than an incredible performances. Both on-screen and off, she has a commanding charisma that makes it impossible to look away. It’s her personality, of course, but her incredible eye for aesthetics can’t be discounted either. Just venture back through King’s best-ever hairstyles and it’s evident. No matter if she’s playing up her luxe natural texture, looking chic in a glossy set of braids, or going full-on Old Hollywood with a glamorous updo, she’s going to look stunning — and that’s an equally rare quality.

With a big break in the mid-1990s with breakout roles in decade-defining films like Jerry Maguire and Enemy Of The State, King quickly became a red carpet fixture, equally known for her brilliant fashion choices and ever-changing hairstyles. Her early days were dedicated to fresh takes on classics, while these days, she’s drawn to cool, experimental moments.

Just ahead, take a look through some of King’s best hairstyles of all time, starting as her career takes off in the ‘90s and concluding today. She’s still popping up with a new look at an impossible pace.

Ultimate Curly Bob

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Full, glossy, and teaming with perfect-shaped spirals, King’s 1998 look is what short hair dreams are made of. The curls keep the length just above her shoulders, which is ideal for showing off the delicate straps on her very of-the-decade slip dress.

Straightened Side-Part

Jody Cortes/Sygma/Getty Images

Entering the new millennium with tons of star power and consistent red carpet looks to match, there’s so much to love about this 2001-era look. Sparkling body glitter and silvery eyeshadow aside, hot tools and styling products — and a sleek, deep side-part — show off King’s hair’s impressive length.

Angled Braids

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

One thing about King — if she’s in a protective style, like this full head of angled braids in 2003, you know it’s going to be an incredible red carpet moment. The varied lengths and diagonal nature of this set are a fresh take on classic straight-backs.

Soft, Wispy Bangs

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Just a hint of curly bangs was all that was necessary to take King shaggy lob, circa 2007, one of her best looks ever. The volume and tousled styling is excellent already, but the bits of wispy bangs add such a fun, sultry element.

The Perfect Pixie

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

King charged right into the 2010s with a dramatic, extremely chic chop that put all the emphasis on her eyes and legendary bone structure. She wore the pixie for a while, but it was never better than when brushed to the side like a luxe, downright Parisienne feel.

Cascading Curl Blend

J. Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Long and cascading with spiraled ends in 2013 — though there are quite enough loose tendrils to call her style French curls — the combination of texture, movement, and shape would convince anyone to get box braids. The way they’re pulled into a low side ponytail, a pretty complement to her polish pair of shorts, is an ideal finishing detail.

Brushed-Back Blowout

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It doesn’t get sleeker — or cooler, frankly — than this brushed-back blowout with tons of height, volume, and movement. It keeps attention on her sultry, plunging gown, and feels very appropriate for the Emmys red carpet in 2017.

Tousled, Wavy Bob

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

It’s the sort of look every Oscar winner wished they had for their big moment of victory. In 2019, when she snagged the award for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, King struck an enviable balance of classic, trendy, and personal with her center-parted bob, punched up with a tousled texture and neat, even ends.

Artful Braided Bun

Aliah Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2024, King is all about shaking this up with artful takes on traditional looks. She combined two of them, in fact, when she pulled her long, raven box braids up into a swirled bun, with a few inches arranged around the side for added shape and flair.