The 2022 SAG Awards Fashion Looks Represent Ultimate Glamour

Last year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards was, simply put, very low-key. The ceremony was pre-taped and stars dressed up at home, later sharing their looks on Instagram. That’s not to say there wasn’t a fair serving of opulence — Kerry Washington, for one, donned a sapphire-hued shimmering gown and crystal-embellished Etro swim cap, which came in handy when she later jumped into her backyard pool. However, this year’s SAG Awards is back to its regularly scheduled programming in that it’s live with a star-studded, in-person red carpet. And the fashion looks at the 2022 SAG Awards are dramatic, extravagant, and pure fun.

Take Washington again, for instance, who embodied dopamine dressing in a highly saturated neon yellow gown, courtesy of Celia Kritharioti. The Little Fires Everywhere actor’s look also boasted a voluminous mermaid silhouette, further upping the drama of her ensemble to give it a maximalist feel. Cynthia Erivo also opted for a colorful impact: She chose a sleeveless Louis Vuitton gown in a lively orange-red hue. Celebrities also embraced shimmer in any and all forms, tonight. Laverne Cox and HoYeon Jung both donned high-shine gowns with intricate, light-catching embellishments.

Are you ready for more? Ahead, see all the fashion looks from the 2022 SAG Awards that you’ll think about for days to come.

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith went for matching navy looks — his being a sleek three-piece suit and hers a royalty-reminiscent vintage Gareth Pugh gown.

Jessica Chastain

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Chastain wore a sparkly Dior Haute Couture nude wool and silk jacquard suit.

Naomi Watts

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The actor chose a high-neck, heavily sequined Fendi ensemble that’s fresh-off-the-runway from the fashion house’s Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Nicole Kidman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kidman wore a black, pussy-bow Saint Laurent gown with Harry Winston jewels and an Omega watch.

Jennifer Hudson

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hudson wore a blush pink custom Vera Wang one-shoulder dress and Pomellato jewels.

Reese Witherspoon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The actor wore a custom-made Schiaparelli dress with a baby blue sash train. She completed her ensemble with black Jimmy Choo heels and Cartier jewelry.

Lady Gaga

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Gaga donned a cream and gold Armani Privé gown. She accessorized with a diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace.

Rosario Dawson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dawson’s Oscar de la Renta gown featured an exaggerated bodice that added the perfect touch of drama. She wore Chopard jewelry.

Cate Blanchett

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchett’s custom Armani gown with its plunging neckline stole the show. She wore jewels by Pomellato.

Selena Gomez

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Gomez took the LBD to new heights with this stunning Oscar de la Renta gown.

Salma Hayek

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The House of Gucci star shined in a salmon-colored custom Gucci gown and Harry Winston jewelry.

Hailee Steinfeld

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Steinfeld chose a unique black gown from Miu Miu that felt like a nod to the lingerie dressing trend with its bra-like cutouts. She wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Vanessa Hudgens

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The actor opted for a mint green, Atelier Versace gown with a statement, thigh-high leg slit and golden platform heels also from the Italian fashion house. She wore Chopard jewelry.

Elle Fanning

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Great star, always one to take advantage of sartorial drama on the red carpet, wore a head-to-toe Gucci look and Cartier jewelry.

Sandra Oh

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Oh opted for a stunning metallic moment courtesy of her silver, tiered Carolina Herrera gown. She added jewelry by Pomellato, too, for further shimmer.

Cynthia Erivo

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Erivo in a fiery blood orange strapless gown by Louis Vuitton. She wore a variety of Tiffany & Co. jewelry, from its Schlumberger earrings to Tiffany Knot pieces.

Kerry Washington

razer Harrison/Getty Images

Washington in a voluminous, citrine-colored Celia Kritharioti gown, jewelry by Messika, and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Alexandra Daddario

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The White Lotus star channeled a Grecian goddess in an ivory Atelier Versace gown with delicate draping and a plunging neckline. Christian Louboutin pumps and De Beers Jewellers completed her red carpet ensemble.

Laverne Cox

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Cox in an opulent, high-shine Michael Fausto gown with a feather-trimmed shawl, Mindi Mond and Beladora jewelry, and a Judith Leiber bag.

HoYeon Jung

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Squid Game actor walked the red carpet in an ink-colored spaghetti strap gown with ornate embellishments by Louis Vuitton.

Caitriona Balfe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Balfe wore a red V-neck gown from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and satin heels from the fashion house.

Greta Lee

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Morning Show actor attended the SAG Awards in a neon yellow turtleneck top and skirt combo. She wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo sandals.

Ariana DeBose

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The actor and dancer wore a strapless pink Valentino Couture dress and baubles from De Beers Jewellers.

Saniyya Sidney

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The King Richard actor wore a Zuhair Murad Spring/Summer 2022 dress and Jimmy Choo Dahl Platform pumps.

Karen Pittman

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Pittman wore a gorgeous strapless marigold gown from Greta Constantine and Goshwara jewelry.

Jean Smart

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The actor stunned in a custom Christian Siriano burgundy silk crepe and tafetta bubble collar gown and Jimmy Choo pumps.