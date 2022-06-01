Raven Symoné & Her Wife Just Wore Coordinating Ensembles — And It’s Major Couple Goals

June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month, which means that communities across the nation and world are honoring their LGBTQIA+ friends and family and taking time to educate themselves on the Gay Liberation Movement. To kick off the month-long festivities, Inviz.tv (which is a marketplace for content creators) hosted its first-ever Pride Eve celebration in Los Angeles. At the event, stars and influencers watched the countdown and donated to LGBTQIA+ non-profits including GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and Project Contrast. Among the celebs in attendance was Raven Symoné, who wore coordinating pantsuits with her wife Miranda Maday for the celebratory occasion.

Before entering the party, the couple posed on the purple carpet and showed off their adornment for the oh-so-chic pantsuit, a classic look that’s been picking up steam for years. For the star-studded affair, Symoné wore an all-white suit with a dainty floral detailing and opted out of a top underneath. Maday, on the other hand, went bold by wearing a black crop top underneath a coordinating bright yellow set. While the maker of these sophisticated ensembles is still under wraps, there are a wide array of fashion brands and designers who offer similar pieces to help you replicate each look — from The Frankie Shop to Jacquemus.

Raven & Miranda At Pride Eve Event:

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

What makes the pantsuit beloved by celebs and fashionistas alike is that it is so versatile. It works for almost anyone, no matter your shape and size, and can be worn to match your personal style. If you prefer to keep things minimalistic, try a neutral-hued pantsuit with strappy sandals for a dinner date or use the pieces as separates by styling the blazer with jean shorts and a t-shirt. Pantsuits can be a whole lot of fun for maximalists, too. If you gravitate towards bright colors, style a neon colored set over a printed top or create a monochromatic look (a lá Kim Kardashian) by matching your shoes and handbag with the ensemble.

Whether you have a Pride celebration on the calendar or just want to give the coordinating look a go, the pantsuit is a wardrobe staple for any high-fashion occasion. Ahead, shop similar pantsuits to the ones the couple wore plus a few more of TZR’s picks.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.