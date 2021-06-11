These 10 Fashion Brands Are Giving Back During Pride Month

As you continue to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month, it’s important to note that it takes more than flying rainbow flags or posting on Instagram to show support. In addition to watching LGBTQ+ movies and understanding the group’s history through books like The Stonewall Reader, you can shop from some fashion brands that are giving back this month. It’s important to recognize, too, that even though many companies are donating to charities and organizations, this is all just a start. Continue to check in with the brands you love, and hold them accountable, on how they’re supporting the LGBTQ+ community outside of June.

In addition to browsing the brands, below, also support small and local LGBTQ+-owned businesses like New York’s Bluestockings Cooperative or Black Boy Knits year round. It helps to research and think through where you’ll spend your money as you’ll want that brand’s values to reflect yours. Ahead, TZR rounded up a tightly edited list of brands to shop, which are donating 100% of its merch proceeds from their Pride-adjacent collections to foundations like The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, The Trevor Project, and It Gets Better Project.

These organizations are crucial to supporting and championing LGBTQ+ individuals. Should you not need another yoga mat or rainbow-colored jewelry piece, you can just make direct donations to the foundations of your choosing. Some more suggestions for where to donate directly include social rights groups like Trans Women of Color Collective or GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation).

Alo Yoga

This year, Alo Yoga released a Pride collection called Love Is Love. The brand is giving 100% of the sales proceeds from the limited-edition capsule to The Trevor Project — a national leader in providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people under the age of 25.

Stuart Weitzman

In celebration of Pride month, the Jill Biden-approved footwear brand released a new, limited-edition sneaker in partnership with the It Gets Better Project — a nonprofit that seeks to uplift, connect, and empower LGBTQ+ youth through things like media programming and community-based service providers. To support the effort, the brand will be donating 100% of net profits from the sneaker sales.

Awe Inspired

Fine jewelry brand Awe Inspired tapped Pose star Indya Moore to be the face of its latest Pride campaign, which honors the legacy of Marsha P. Johnson, who was one of the prominent figures in the Stonewall uprising in 1969. To go along with the imagery inspired by the prolific Black trans rights activist, the brand released a new Goddess Necklace. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sales will go to The Marsha P. Johnson Institute to support its mission in protecting and defending the human rights of Black transgender people.

Victoria Beckham

In celebration of Pride 2021, designer and Spice Girl alum Victoria Beckham created a limited-edition VVB T-shirt and pouch. Both items bear the title of the iconic Spice Girls debut single ‘Wannabe,’ which celebrates its 25-year anniversary this year. For the third year in a row, the brand is donating 100% of sales profits from its limited-edition Pride capsule to the Albert Kennedy Trust, an organization that works to combat LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the United Kingdom.

CLIQUE

To address the issue of LGBTQ+ communities having worse health outcomes than their peers due to stigma and discrimination, the activewear brand partnered with Sweat With Pride — a nonprofit that provides essential physical, mental, and sexual health services for the LGBTQ+ community. As part of this partnership, the brand released a limited-edition sweatshirt designed by artist Oliver Cain, who is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. One hundred percent of the sales profits will go towards supporting the organization.

Fiorucci

For the month of June, Fiorucci will be donating 100% of profits from the Cosmic Waters Print bucket hat to Mermaids. It is one of the leading LGBTQ+ charities in the U.K. that provides resources to transgender, nonbinary and gender-diverse children, young people, and their families. The organization offers helpline services, local community groups, and other events.

This sustainability-focused jewelry brand has pledged to donate 100% of all proceeds from its Equality collection to The Trevor Project. This charitable collection is full of love and equality motifs while the pieces themselves are handmade with recycled materials.

Mavi

Mavi has pledged to support not one but two LGBTQ+ charitable organizations: the Ali Forney Center and Egale Canada, which helps the homeless LGBTQ+ youths and the queer community in Canada. The gender-fluid capsule dubbed All For Love consists of two denim jackets, an oversize crop tee, an oversize crew tee, a denim tote, and rainbow-printed accessories like bandanas, scrunchies, and socks. One hundred percent of net proceeds from the collection’s sales from June to August will go towards the two organizations.

Fox & Bond

For the month of June, LA-based jeweler Fox & Bond will donate 100% of sales proceeds from the Rainbow Starburst Ring to the National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network — an organization that works to transform mental health for queer and trans people of color.

Fossil

Fossil is celebrating Pride month by releasing a charitable, limited-edition timepiece with rainbow flag-inspired indexes. The watch can also be easily customized to your liking — just pick one (or a few) of the 10 available watch straps from the vibrant assortment. One hundred percent of the proceeds from sales will go to The Trevor Project.