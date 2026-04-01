Aside from her epic on-screen style on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rachel Zoe has been keeping busy, slaying all the red carpets from L.A. to Aspen to Miami. Within the month of March alone, The Zoe Report’s editor-at-large attended a variety of A-list events, including the Academy Awards Luncheon hosted by Diane von Furstenberg on March 11, in the company of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, like Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jane Fonda. Zoe was spotted alongside Paris Hilton and DVF — who she twinned with in a matching silk floral printed jumpsuit.

That same evening, Zoe continued her style streak at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund Benefit in Beverly Hills — this time nailing the formal dress code. She wore an ivory slip gown with a plunging neckline and a fur coat draped off the shoulder like a shawl, proving she can effortlessly transition from bohemian fashion darling to glamorous philanthropist without missing a beat.

A couple weeks later, she traded in the California sunshine for Aspen’s exclusive winter peaks to attend the Snow Ball Benefactor Dinner and 4th Annual Aspen Snow Ball Gala, both presented by COSF. Over back-to-back evenings, Zoe stunned in her all-black ensembles. For dinner, she wore an asymmetric shoulder gown lined with feathers. But it was her sequined gala look that was the absolute showstopper. The black silhouette featured edgy side cutouts, along with her trusty plunging neckline.

As if four majorly stylish appearances this month weren’t enough, Zoe made one final stop at the 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami for the Fifth Annual New You Beauty Experience & Awards. But she didn’t just attend as a VIP guest, Zoe was also honored as Style Icon of the Year. Dressed in another striking icy blue cutout gown designed by Bronx & Banco, she accepted her award after taking the stage as a guest speaker on The Influence of Beauty panel alongside Patrick Ta and Jeannie Mai.

It was a fitting end to one of her most stylish (and most decorated months) in recent memory. Ahead, catch the fashionable highlights from the last four weeks.

Academy Awards Luncheon, March 11

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In Diane von Furstenberg.

Women's Cancer Research Fund Benefit, March 11

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Aspen Snow Ball Benefactor Dinner, March 20

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Aspen Snow Ball Gala, March 21

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New You Beauty Awards, March 28

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In Bronx & Banco, a vintage Dior necklace and ring, Briony Raymond and Ring Concierge rings, and Valentino heels.