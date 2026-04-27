Few figures have left as indelible a mark on 21st-century fashion as Rachel Zoe. The Zoe Report’s editor-at-large practically invented the celebrity stylist as we know it, crafting the effortless, “boho-chic” aesthetic that would become synonymous with it girls of the aughts (including Zoe herself). Now, she’s bringing her sharp tastemaking sensibilities to essie, serving as the legendary nail polish brand’s inaugural chief color director — and, if her recent “liquid ivory” manicure at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is any indication, we can expect plenty of exciting color combos under her tenure.

For the Bravo special (Zoe’s first since joining the franchise), the RHOB star donned multidimensional white chrome nails, courtesy of artist Stephanie Stone. Stone started by applying one coat of the shimmery white polish Chiffon the Move for the base, then added a layer of Blushed Metal Metallic Glaze, an iridescent top coat with a red-violet shift. She then locked everything in with a layer of Glazed Chrome Metallic Glaze Top Coat, a pearlescent silver.

The glistening, multi-dimensional set was designed to match Zoe’s glistening, maximalist jewelry — very fitting for the woman whose name is practically shorthand for immaculately executed layering.

Rounding out the glam, makeup artist Christina Lee Adams gave Zoe a shimmering silver smoky eye and glossy neutral lips, while hairstylist Niki Rae added loose, beachy waves to her long, center-parted blonde hair (with Philocaly Hair extensions and color by Chris Weber Mirlach).

(+) Courtesy of Stephanie Stone (+) Courtesy of Stephanie Stone (+) @rachelzoe INFO 1/3

As part of her role as chief color director, Zoe will, in many ways, “style” the brand’s iconic colors; much like how she did at her recent Zoeasis dinner, where she layered one of her personal favorite shades, Marshmallow, with the Cosmic Chrome to create a frosty white manicure that coordinated perfectly with her breezy vintage Roberto Cavalli gown.