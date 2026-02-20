So far, Rachel Zoe’s stylish debut on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills has included no shortage of ultra-glam outerwear, embellished accessories, and sleek suiting. And just when you thought you’d seen it all, the stylist set the sartorial bar even higher, showcasing the chicest silk pajamas on the Feb. 19 episode of the hit Bravo show.

In the scene, Zoe, who’s hosting Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley at her home in the Hamptons, is shown enjoying coffee with her cast mates in the kitchen in white silk sleep set with a coordinating black and white polka dot robe layered over. The look reads simultaneously glam and comfortable, made even more so by the black oval sunnies she wore to keep the harsh morning light at bay. Leave it to Zoe to make pajamas feel red carpet ready.

While the exact items of the bedtime look have yet to be revealed, rest assured there are plenty of luxe options out there to help you channel Zoe’s PJ moment. Brands like Eberjey, Petite Plume, and even Reformation all offer silk sleepwear that’ll make bedtime feel like a luxurious experience.

Ahead, shop some silk pajama pieces that Zoe would definitely cosign on. So chic.