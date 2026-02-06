In the two-months that she’s graced screens as the latest edition of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rachel Zoe has naturally delivered all manner of high-fashion moments. Some key style patterns fans have observed include Zoe’s signature faux fur white coats, flowing boho-style gowns, epic headgear, and statement necklaces galore. She’s also kept her color palette fairly neutral, sticking to ivory, nudes, black and the occasional metallic accent. However on the Feb. 5 episode of the hit Bravo show, Zoe embraced high-octane color, stepping out in a bright blue suit that felt very apropos for the warm months ahead.

In the stylish scene, the former stylist and entrepreneur joined friends and fellow costars Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke for lunch to discuss her headline-making life and, of course, dynamic with RHOBH cast members (“Money Queen” Amanda Frances has been a hot topic of conversation in every episode). While Stracke is known to steal a scene, one couldn’t help but be mesmerized by Zoe’s hot takes ... and her stunning vibrant suit. The cobalt set featured a subtle geometric print, slightly oversized long jacket with structured shoulders and fitted ultra-flared pants (a silhouette Zoe is known for).

While the entire look was hard to catch on camera, Zoe offered a BTS selfie view of the look on Instagram back in August 2025. “Work life summer lately with a Sunday afternoon for peace and sun time,” read the caption for the slide-show compilation of outfits that the stylist had worn over the course of the summer.

As evidenced by the Spring/Summer 2026 runways of Tom Ford and Gucci, this bright blue hue is a definitely a trend for the season — and year — ahead. So, naturally, Zoe is well ahead of the curve. If you want to follow her lead, shop the spring-ready suits below.