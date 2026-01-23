Rachel Zoe is so back. After a 12-year break from reality TV (she famously starred on Bravo’s The Rachel Zoe Project from 2008-2013), the legendary celebrity stylist is on everyone’s screens again as the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Although the show’s season 15 premiere hit about a month and a half ago, Zoe is already leaving her mark on diehard fans via viral soundbites (don’t get her started on “ceremonial matcha”) and, of course, her killer style moments. Indeed, the fashion expert and entrepreneur is naturally bringing her A-game to every scene and episode, with the latest on Jan. 22 being a particular standout. At a cast “psychic” dinner, Zoe came to play, looking every bit the celestial goddess clad in a sheer gown and an iconic embellished headband.

When hosting the highly entertaining event, Zoe opted for a nude long-sleeved column dress covered only by large gold palm leaves — a print that she historically has had an affinity for. And while the dress itself was a conversation starter, the accessories were the real kicker. Zoe complemented the look with coordinating gold statement necklace that featured long dangling palm leaves, serving as an ornamental collar.

Atop her long blonde waves was the pièce de résistance, an elaborate crown-like goddess headband. To be fair, thus far, Zoe hasn’t shied away from embracing headpieces on the show, but this one feels like a particularly special moment, reminding the audience that, when it comes to fashion, Zoe will always rise to the occasion — and serve.

Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Bravo

Photo by: Griffin Nagel/Bravo

If you want to channel your own inner goddess this spring, take a page from Zoe’s accessory book and try an embellished headband on for size this season! Shop TZR’s picks below: