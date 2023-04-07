It’s a bittersweet month for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fans, as the award-winning series is returning on April 14 for its fifth and final season. The hit show, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, is about a ‘50s New York housewife Miriam “Midge” Maisel (played by actor Rachel Brosnahan), who pursues a career in stand-up comedy. If you keep up with the star IRL, you know one thing she shares with her character is that they both love to serve a lewk. However, her style offscreen is a bit more daring, as evidenced by Brosnahan’s outfits for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel press tour this week.

The star, who works with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn, kicked off her media appearances on April 4, when she hit the red carpet for a series screening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For the special evening, the actor wore a statement tie-dye dress by Altuzarra. Then two days later, Brosnahan jetted to New York City to attend a Clarins dinner, where she tripled down on denim. She styled a denim purse with her Canadian tux-inspired look. As you can see, compared to her onscreen alter ego, the 32-year-old actor is quite experimental with her outfit choices.

Keep scrolling to see Brosnahan’s best press tour looks so far. Bookmark this post, too, as TZR will add more outfits as she continues promoting the final season.

April 6

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Brosnahan joined in on 2023’s denim-on-denim trend with her Magda Butrym look for the Clarins dinner in New York. However, she pushed the outfit even further by opting for a Yuzefi denim bag, too.

April 4

David Livingston/WireImage/Getty Images

For her first press tour appearance, the actor attended The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel screening in a floor-length Altuzarra number. She accessorized the dress with luxe jewelry from Kavant & Sharart Jewelry, Cadar, Rainbow K, and DRIES CRIEL Jewelry.