For the most part, there are two places fans can reliably see Quinta Brunson: on her hit TV show Abbott Elementary, and on an award show red carpet. It’s not too often that the celebrated writer-actor steps out for non-essential work events, but that makes the time when she does feel like even more of a treat. Of course, it helps that she always pops up in some incredible hairstyle with a trending outfit to match, too. At the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, just held on Oct. 5, for instance, Brunson’s curly pixie cut offers the best look at her (relatively) new short hair yet. In one brief public appearance, she managed to serve up a season’s worth of beauty inspiration — now that’s true influence.

As the champagne-sponsored polo match’s first edition in California’s Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades rather than New York-New Jersey, it saw an even bigger A-list turnout than usual. Suki Waterhouse was there with Robert Pattinson, Alessandra Ambrosio made an appearance, and Brunson turned up with her Abbott Elementary co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph — an exciting moment for the show’s millions of fans. Just off the polo pitch, Brunson posed for pictures in a fall-friendly plaid skirt set, her pixie cut arranged in a halo of loose curls.

(+) UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images (+) Monica Schipper/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Brunson actually debuted the short haircut back at the 76th annual Emmy Awards on September 15. It was difficult to gauge its exact length as the actor had styled the cut in retro finger waves reminiscent of a classic ‘20s silver screen starlet. Her slightly longer polo match look is equally vintage in its appeal and charm, but also decidedly more casual thanks to the looser nature of the curls.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In fact, the longer length on top actually makes Brunson’s hair feel slightly ‘80s, especially because the sides are a bit shorter. When coupled with her plaid skirt set, the effect is only emphasized.

As Brunson’s celebrity profile grows, her public appearances become even more frequent — and her influence as a beauty and fashion icon expands. With this latest look, she delivers enough to carry fans all the way into 2025.